Embark on the Journey of the Future: Witness the Nex Big Thing from Ampere

The much-anticipated Amperes new electric scooter – coined as the Nex Big Thing from Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited (GEMPL), the e-mobility business of Greaves Cotton Limited has embarked on a groundbreaking journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Embarking on a 5,100+ kilometre journey, starting from Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir on January 16th, 2023, this odyssey will not only demonstrate remarkable determination and resilience but also highlight the electric scooters impressive power, performance, and style.

Mr. Vishesh Paul Mahajan (JKAS), Deputy Commissioner, Reasi, J&K flagged off Amperes New Electric Scooter-Nex Big Thing from Salal Hydroelectric Power Station, Reasi, a ride from Kashmir to Kanyakumari

Over 45 days, the vehicle will journey across the entire length of the country, navigating various terrains and making stops in numerous prominent towns and cities along the route. This journey is set to redefine the landscape of electric mobility in India.

More than just a scooter, Amperes Nex Big thing is a revolution on wheels. Designed with innovation and sustainability at its core, it democratises style and speed for everyone, making it a modern yet familiar, high-performance, family-oriented vehicle. The scooters cutting-edge features are ingeniously categorised into Nex.IO (the brain-cluster and software) and Nex.Armor (the brawn – frame, motor, battery, design).

The scooter is equipped with one of the lightest OS and brightest touchscreens, ensuring seamless navigation and connectivity elevating the riding experience. Inspired by the Arctic Tern, a bird known to travel the circumference of the Earth interestingly passing over Kanyakumari, and infused with Indian design elements, the scooter embodies a unique blend of modern aesthetics and rich heritage. Going beyond the mere display of the scooters technical capabilities, the historic journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari celebrates Indias diversity and vibrancy. It navigates the vast tapestry of the nations cultures, terrains, and culinary traditions, each reflecting a symbiotic relationship.

Commenting on the occasion, Sanjay Behl, CEO, Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited, said, “The Nex Big Thing by Ampere is a revolutionary vehicle, not just about transportation; it is about reimagining mobility for a sustainable future. As it embarks on this epic journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, the scooter will conquer challenging terrains and connect with the essence of what it means to be Indian – a dynamic fusion of tradition and modernity, resilience and community spirit.”

Amperes Nex Gen Scooters sleek and premium design will be juxtaposed against Indias breathtaking beauty, creating a visual spectacle that embodies the spirit of exploration and innovation.

This marks a new chapter in Greaves Cottons 164-year rich legacy of engineering excellence and Amperes 15 years of EV manufacturing leadership. With a pan-India network and commitment to exceptional service, GEMPL is poised to revolutionise the electric scooter ecosystem with Amperes Nex Big Thing.

Pre booking of the scooter commences today. More information on the scooter is here.

About Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited

Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited (GEMPL), the electric mobility business of Greaves Cotton Limited (GCL), is a leading player in Electric Vehicle (EV) technology in India. With comprehensive support from GCLs EV ecosystem, GEMPL has been designing and manufacturing electric vehicles for over 13 years and has established a strong presence in the electric 2-wheeler and 3-wheeler segments. In the electric 2-wheeler segment, the Ampere brand is a fast-growing e-scooter brand with a strong presence in both B2C and B2B segments. Furthermore, MLR Auto Limited, a subsidiary of Greaves Electric Mobility Private and associate company, Bestway Agencies Private Limited, are rapidly expanding businesses in the electric 3-wheeler segment. With a strong base of over 2.3 lakh satisfied customers, GEMPL is committed to creating an affordable and sustainable ecosystem that provides the country with uninterrupted, clean, and last-mile mobility solutions.

Disclaimer

This press release may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements based on managements current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects upon Greaves Cotton Limited and its subsidiaries/ associates (“Greaves”). These forward-looking statements involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include, amongst others: general economic and business conditions in India and overseas, our ability to successfully implement our strategy, our research and development efforts, our growth and expansion plans and technological changes, changes in the value of the Indian Rupee and other currency changes, changes in the Indian and international interest rates, change in laws and regulations that apply to the related industries, increasing competition in and the conditions of the related industries, changes in political conditions in India and changes in the foreign exchange control regulations in India. Neither Greaves, nor our directors, or any of our subsidiaries/associates assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this release.