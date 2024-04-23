European Union Adopts Schengen Visa Rules For Indians, Much More Relaxed Visa Regime

Home

The two-year visa will normally be followed by a five-year visa, if the passport has sufficient validity remaining.

Schengen Visa For Indians: In what can safely be termed a momentous decision, the European Union (EU) has adopted the Schengen Visa Rules for Indians which are said to be a “much more relaxed” visa regime.

Under this system, Indian nationals can secure a two-year multi-entry Schengen Visa after utilizing two visas within three years. Following the initial two-year visa, a five-year visa may be issued, provided the passport remains valid.

This will enable Indian nationals to apply for a multiple-entry Schengen Visa with extended validity.

The Schengen Visa grants Indian nationals entry to 29 European countries.

What Is Schengen Visa?

Schengen Visa is an entry permit for a short, temporary visit to the countries part of the Schengen area. It allows the holder to travel freely in the area for a maximum stay of 90 days in any 180-day period.

How Indian Nationals Will Benefit From Schengen Visa?

Under the new visa “cascade” system for India, Indian nationals who have obtained and properly utilized two visas in the past three years can now receive long-term, multi-entry Schengen visas with a two-year validity. Typically, a two-year visa is succeeded by a five-year visa, provided the passport remains valid. Throughout these visas’ validity, holders are entitled to travel rights comparable to those of visa-exempt nationals.

Background

This decision comes in the context of strengthened relations under the EU-India Common Agenda on Migration and Mobility, which seeks comprehensive cooperation on migration policy between the EU and India, with the facilitation of people-to-people contacts being of key aspect due to the importance of India as a partner for the EU.

The rules have been updated given the strengthened relations between the European Union and India under the EU-India Common Agenda on Migration and Mobility, according to the European Union’s official website. This agenda seeks comprehensive cooperation on migration policy between the European Union and India due to the importance of India as a partner for the EU.

When Was The New Rule Adopted?

The European Commission has introduced a new ‘cascade’ regime for the Schengen visa application process for Indian nationals, effective from 18 April 2024. This regime aims to simplify access to Schengen visas for Indian citizens living in India, offering them the possibility of obtaining visas with multi-year validity.

Which European countries make Schengen Area?

Twenty-nine European countries make Schengen Area. These are:

Belgium Bulgaria Croatia Czech Republic Denmark Germany Estonia Greece Spain France Italy Latvia Lithuania Luxembourg Hungary Malta Netherlands Austria Poland Portugal Romania Slovenia Slovakia Finland Sweden Iceland Liechtenstein Norway Switzerland







