Patiala Resident, Visiting Pakistan For Baisakhi, Dies Of Heart Attack At Lahore Gurdwara

An Indian Sikh Man, visiting Pakistan for Baisakhi celebrations, died of a heart attack at the Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore on Monday.

An Indian Sikh pilgrim, who was visiting Pakistan to take partake in Baisakhi celebrations at a revered Sikh shrine in the neighbouring country, died of a heart attack on Monday. According to Pakistani officials, the deceased, identified as Sardar Jangir Singh, suffered a cardiac arrest at the Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore on Monday.

“Sardar Jangir Singh, 67, s/o Jarnail Singh, a resident of Patiala, died of cardiopulmonary arrest on Monday,” said an official.

The official said Singh suffered a heart attack during his stay at the Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore, adding that he was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

“He was immediately shifted to Mayo Hospital Lahore where doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival,” Evacuee Trust Property Board spokesperson Amir Hashmi told news agency PTI.

Hashmi added that the body was later handed over to the Indian security forces at the Wagah border.

Around 2,400 Indian Sikhs, mostly from Indian Punjab, who arrived in Lahore via the Wagah Border on April 13 to take part in Baisakhi festival left for their homeland on Monday.

At Wagah border, Pradhan Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and Punjab Minister Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, PSGPC members, and ETPB officers saw them off.

“We are always ready to welcome guests from the neighboring country,” Arora said.

During their 10-day stay, the Indian Sikhs attended the main festival at Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hassanabdal.

The Indian pilgrims also visited Gurdwara Janmasthan Nankana Sahib, Gurdwara Sacha Sauda Sheikhupura, Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur, Gurdwara Rori Sahib, Gujranwala and Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore.

