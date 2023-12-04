FICCI Recognizes Syngenta Foundation India Once Again for ‘Sustainable Farmer Income Enhancement’

Syngenta Foundation India (SFI) has been awarded the first prize in the Sustainable Farmer Income Enhancement category at the FICCI awards, for the second time in a row. The award, a testament to the SFI’s unwavering commitment to uplift small holder farmers, recognizes SFI’s impactful Agri Entrepreneurship model, fostering sustainable practices in agriculture and enhancing farmers livelihoods.

Rajendra Jog, Executive Director, SFI (second from right) receiving FICCI award accompanied by Jyoti Vij- ADG FICCI, Varun Yadav AEGF, Ashish Bahuguna, Former Chairperson, FSSAI India among others

Rajendra Jog, Executive Director of Syngenta Foundation India, said, “It is great to receive the prestigious award for sustainable farmer income enhancement for the second year in a row! I am incredibly proud of our teams hard work and dedication in achieving this success. I must thank our government stakeholders, partners, resilient farmers, and the entire Syngenta Foundation India team for getting this award. This award is a testament to our commitment to improving the lives of small holder farmers and their families, and we will continue to strive for even greater impact in the years to come.”

The flagship Agri Entrepreneurship program, operating in 14 states, has empowered 16,131 Agri Entrepreneurs across 19,000+ villages, benefitting 1.4 million farmers. Notably, 42% of these entrepreneurs are women, contributing significantly to gender equity.

The programs success is amplified by collaboration with philanthropic institutes and corporates, including CiNi by Tata Trusts, IDH, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, DCM Shriram Foundation, Environment Defense Fund, GAIN, Harvest Plus, Swiss Re Foundation, The Nature Conservancy, GiZ, NABARD, IFC, Unilever, IFDC, Marico, Syngenta India Pvt. Ltd. and State Rural Livelihood Missions like Jeevika, MPSRLM etc. It has garnered support from various governmental initiatives, making it the largest Agri-Entrepreneurship program in India with a robust ecosystem.

Affiliation with esteemed institutes such as CCS National Institute of Agriculture Marketing, Jaipur (CCS NIAM) and National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management, Hyderabad (MANAGE) reflects the programs commitment to quality and excellence. The certification of the Agri Entrepreneurship program and curriculum development, in collaboration with these institutes, ensures a comprehensive and well-structured approach.

About Syngenta Foundation India (SFI)

Syngenta Foundation India is a not-for-profit organization that works towards improving smallholder farmers’ income, agricultural productivity in a climate smart manner and generating livelihoods for rural youth by nurturing them as Agri- Entrepreneurs (AEs). These AEs bridges gap between agricultural innovation and its delivery to the last mile; improves access to agricultural inputs, access to credit and insurance, access to markets; thereby helping smallholder farmers improving their income.