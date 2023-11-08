The govt is planning to advertise women-oriented scheme such as Beti Padhao Beti Bachao, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, Ujjwala on platforms that have women as the main audience like shopping, cookery or parenting channels. – Govt To Use Social Media Platforms, Especially Non-News Websites, YouTube Channels To Target Audience
