Govt To Use Social Media Platforms, Especially Non-News Websites, YouTube Channels To Target Audience

The govt is planning to advertise women-oriented scheme such as Beti Padhao Beti Bachao, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, Ujjwala on platforms that have women as the main audience like shopping, cookery or parenting channels. – Govt To Use Social Media Platforms, Especially Non-News Websites, YouTube Channels To Target Audience

