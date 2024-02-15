Key Takeaways

Grid Dynamics and its client Yieldmo have co-innovated to develop an advanced ML platform with a comprehensive toolset that helps to streamline ad tech processes and improve the overall effectiveness of ad campaigns.

Leveraging the new ML platform, Yieldmo optimizes campaign delivery and performance for its advertisers, while taking advantage of the platforms high scalability, fast time to market for new features and low maintenance requirements.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) (Grid Dynamics), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation services and solutions, today proudly announced its client Yieldmo, a leading advertising technology platform, has deployed an innovative ML platform that is highly efficient at matching users, publishers, and advertisers to optimize campaign delivery and performance. Yieldmo is a smart, programmatic ad exchange operating on massive amounts of data and processes billions of ad placements daily. Yieldmo and Grid Dynamics co-innovated to deploy this new ML platform providing benefits that include high scalability, fast time to market for new features, and low maintenance requirements.

Grid Dynamics and Yieldmo Implement a Next-Generation ML Platform Accelerating Time to Market for New ML Models and Improving Performance for Advertisers

In real-time, this solution curates the ad inventory for Yieldmos various target audiences, campaigns, and advertisers and assesses how likely a particular ad request is to result in a desired event, such as a click or video completion. Having such capabilities requires sophisticated machine learning (ML) models and advanced software engineering to develop and deliver ML models to production. It also requires a robust, scalable, and proven ML platform, drastically reducing operation costs and simplifying the process of running business experiments. Read this blog post to learn more details about this scalable, configuration-driven ML Platform.

“The ad experience significantly impacts the success of advertising campaigns, so we developed a flexible and scaled experimentation and optimization system to maximize outcomes for our clients,” said Sergei Izrailev, Head of Analytics and Data Science at Yieldmo.

“ML platforms, MLOps, and LLMOps become increasingly more important for virtually all enterprises as the development of AI/ML solutions intensifies,” said Ilya Katsov, VP of Technology at Grid Dynamics, “We have a very solid offering in this area and collaboration with Yieldmo is a great illustration of how it helps to create a state-of-the-art solution even for a challenging and demanding domain such as internet advertising.”

Grid Dynamics is advancing the rapid deployment of ML platforms with its innovative ML Platform Starter Kit, one among many innovative, business-driving solutions underpinning the companys GigaCube growth strategy. Visit this page to learn more about the Grid Dynamics ML Platform Starter Kit.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) is a digital-native technology services provider that accelerates growth and bolsters competitive advantage for Fortune 1000 companies. Grid Dynamics provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services in omnichannel customer experience, big data, analytics, search, artificial intelligence, cloud & DevOps, and application modernization. Grid Dynamics achieves high speed-to-market, quality, and efficiency by using technology accelerators, an agile delivery culture, and its pool of global engineering talent. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the US, Mexico, Jamaica, the UK, Europe, and India.

About Yieldmo

Yieldmo is an advertising platform that helps brands improve digital ad experiences through creative tech and AI, using bespoke ad formats, proprietary attention signals, predictive format selection, and privacy-safe inventory curation. Yieldmo believes all ads should captivate users and be tailored to their liking. We help brands deliver the best ad for every impression opportunity. Thanks to our advances in Artificial Intelligence (AI), our proprietary measurement technology, and our close relationships with publishers, this vision is increasingly attainable.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical facts, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of Grid Dynamics to differ materially from those expected and projected. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “potential,” “projects,” “predicts,” “continue,” or “should,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, quotations and statements regarding the Yieldmo ML platform, product capabilities, and our companys future growth including with customers.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside Grid Dynamics control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, any factors limiting our partnership with Yieldmo, product capabilities, the benefits of products, and our companys growth and growth strategy.

Grid Dynamics cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Grid Dynamics cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Grid Dynamics does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Further information about factors that could materially affect Grid Dynamics, including its results of operations and financial condition, is set forth under the “Risk Factors” section of the Companys quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed November 2, 2023, and in other periodic filings Grid Dynamics makes with the SEC.