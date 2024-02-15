InternationalNational

Taking Charge as New Inspector of Diamond Harbour PS he distributed Prizes to the participants of Drawing Competition

By Suhrid Ghosh:- Taking Charge as Inspector of Diamond Harbour Police District, Shri Subhashis Sir, distributed Prizes to those who took place in Drawing Competition at Saraswati Pujo inside the campus of Diamond Harbour Police Station.

As it’s an interior part, his excellency and powerfull words towards the students will make a master stroke in building

relationship between Police and Public. Being media persons presented there felt us more proud as his message towards the youth was to the point and more inspiring.

