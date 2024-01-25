Groundbreaking Collaboration: Parimatch Sports Debuts as Presenting Partner of the World Table Tennis Star Contender Goa 2024

Parimatch Sports, a high-quality sportswear brand inspired by the world’s top athletes, proudly announces its groundbreaking partnership agreement with the World Table Tennis Star Contender Goa 2024. Renowned for its unwavering support of athletes and fans in cricket and football, Parimatch Sports is now venturing into the entirely new realm of table tennis. This move signifies the brands commitment to diversify and engage with fans across various sporting disciplines.

The strategic collaboration, unveiled on January 22, crowns Parimatch Sports as the Presenting Partner for the World Table Tennis Star Contender Goa 2024. All the action is set to unfold at the Peddem Indoor Stadium, with qualifying rounds taking place on January 23-24, followed by the main draw from January 25-28. The event features a total prize pool of USD 250,000, with winners in each category also scoring 600 ITTF World Ranking Points.

As the tournament unfolds, a stellar lineup of Indian athletes is set to showcase their talents on the international stage, proudly representing their side:

Manika Batra: Womens Singles

Manush Utpalbhai Shah, Manav Vikash Thakkar: Mens Doubles

Harmeet Desai, Snehit Suravajjula: Mens Doubles

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sharath Kamal Achanta: Mens Doubles

Sutirtha Mukherjee, Ayhika Mukherjee: Womens Doubles

Manika Batra, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran: Mixed Doubles

The tournament will also highlight the brilliance of Brazilian table tennis player Hugo Calderano, currently holding the impressive World Ranking #6.

Parimatch Sports is eagerly anticipating the upcoming clashes, guided by its steadfast commitment encapsulated in the slogan “Inspired by Champions“. As the Presenting Partner of the World Table Tennis Star Contender Goa 2024, they are ready to witness these talented athletes in action, sharing the intense emotions of the competition with fans across the globe, united by a passion for table tennis.

About Parimatch Sports

Parimatch Sports is a high-quality sportswear brand inspired by the world’s top athletes and designed to equip every brave soul on their winning track. With passion at heart, Parimatch Sports creates pro-on-field kits for football and cricket teams and a comprehensive range of everyday workout clothes for fans. The main feature that makes this brand stand out from the crowd is its exclusive design, inspired by top world’s athletes and their victories on the pitch. Parimatch Sports appearance on the market pursues an ambitious goal-expanding the horizons of Indias love for sports, bringing it to a brand new level.

About the World Table Tennis Star Contender Goa 2024

The World Table Tennis Star Contender Goa 2024 is one of the six-star Contender series events. It only allows the top 30 players in the world to participate, with a minimum of six players from the top 20 in the world rankings. The World Table Tennis Star Contender Goa 2024 serves as a qualifier for the World Table Tennis Cup Finals and World Table Tennis Champions Series. The tournament is co-organized by Stupa Sports Analytics and Ultimate Table Tennis under the supervision of TTFI.