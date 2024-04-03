Gujarat’s Cinematic Talent Shines At Red FM’s Mobile Film Project Season 3

India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM concluded Mobile Film Project, Season 3, on March 30th, 2024 at the Vastrapur Amphitheatre, Ahmedabad. The event marked a glorious celebration of Gujarat’s burgeoning cinematic talent.

Red FM’s Mobile Film Project

This season, the Mobile Film Project centered around the theme of Gujarat – capturing the essence of the states cultural richness and societal evolution over the past decade. With over 500 entries pouring in from across Gujarat, the event showcased 72 films. The grand finale featured the top 15 films.

Eminent figures from the Gujarati filmmaking industry, including Actor Malhar Thakar, Renowned Director Sandeep Patel, Music Composer and Lyricist Bhargav Purohit, Writer Ram Mori, and Director Rajesh Sharma, generously shared their expertise, guiding aspiring filmmakers on various aspects of the craft. Special sessions and workshops were organized across select colleges in Ahmedabad, Baroda, Surat, and Rajkot.

The highlight of the event was the awards ceremony, where 17 accolades were presented, honoring excellence in categories such as Best Film, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Cinematographer. The winning team received a cash prize of 1 lakh, while the first and second runners-up received Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, said, “The power of creativity, collaboration, and cultural expression took center stage in this year’s Mobile Film Project in Gujarat. It truly reaffirmed Gujarat’s position as a hub of cinematic innovation and storytelling excellence. This IP was created to encourage filmmakers to share the stories they had captured on their mobiles. It’s heartening to see the IP running successfully in its third year, doing that and so much more for the filmmakers. As a media brand, we take pride in celebrating the diversity and inclusivity of regional content that the Mobile Film Project, with this year’s theme ‘Gujarat,’ captured so intricately.”

About 93.5 RED FM

Red FM stands out as not only India’s largest radio channel but also one of the biggest entertainment networks. We are hyper-local, hyper vocal, and with our brand philosophy and attitude ‘Bajaate Raho!‘ We are at the core of millennials’ hearts. By leveraging our two-decades-old legacy and expertise, we sow the seeds of a ‘larger than life experience‘. We thrive on the emotional connection with the listeners and audience fashioned through a massive footprint of 69 radio stations across the country. We create original podcasts, digital shows, and on-ground events, feature independent music, make 360-degree noise, and speak the truth. As the ‘station of expression‘, Red FM boasts over 567 award-winning campaigns including BEST BRAND, BEST FM STATION, and BEST RJs.