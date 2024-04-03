‘Ed Is BJP And BJP Is ED’: AAP’s Atishi Makes Shocking Allegation Against Bansuri Swaraj In Sanjay Singh Case

The Delhi Minister alleged that this is not the first time the BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from New Delhi appeared in favour of the central probe agency.

She also shared a copy of the petition for special leave to appeal, mentioning Swaraj’s name as one of the respondents. Hitting out at the central government, the AAP leader said, “Now BJP leaders argue in court for the so-called ‘independent’ agency of the central government. Changing an order cannot hide the truth. And everyone knows it. ED is BJP and BJP is ED.”

The BJP’s Delhi unit has sent a legal notice to AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi over her claims that she was approached to join the party. The notice was sent to her on Wednesday by Delhi BJP Media Head Praveen Shankar Kapoor through Advocate Satya Ranjan Swain.

“….you are requested to immediately withdraw the said speech and telecast your apology prominently on your television and social media failing which my client shall be constrained to initiate, both civil and criminal, proceedings against you,” the notice stated.

Addressing a press conference here, Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva said, “On Tuesday Atishi claimed that pressure was being exerted on her through a close acquaintance. Additionally, she attempted to mislead by mentioning the possible arrests of her own, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Raghav Chadha, and Durgesh Pathak.”

Sachdeva said that these were baseless allegations habitually made by Atishi, and on Tuesday also a false and self-fabricated statement was given by her.







