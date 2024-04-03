Why Did Vijender Singh Join BJP? Boxer Reveals The Reason: Watch Video

Vijender Singh might become a star campaigner for the BJP.

New Delhi, Apr 03 (ANI): Congress leader and Boxer Vijender Singh joins BJP in the presence of party leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo/Sanjay Sharma)

Vijender Singh Joins BJP: Olympic boxing bronze medallist and the first Indian boxer to achieve the feat, Vijender Singh on Wednesday joined the BJP in a sudden move. He has been a member of Congress and its Lok Sabha candidate in 2019 from the South Delhi constituency.

On being asked why he made a sudden switch, Vijender Singh said, “This morning when I woke up I realised that I’m doing something wrong from the wrong platform. I should join the BJP and from here I will go in the right direction.”

Vijender Singh was in Congress before joining the saffron party just ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Party sources say that Congress wanted to give him a ticket from the Mathura Lok Sabha constituency against BJP’s Hema Malini who is the incumbent MP.

Now, he is tipped to be a star campaigner for the saffron party in the Jat belt and strengthen the Jat votes.

The move is expected to help the BJP, which is especially important in Haryana and Western UP.

As a boxer, Vijender Singh won a bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, becoming the first Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal. Subsequently, he won bronze medals at the 2009 World Championships and the 2010 Commonwealth Games and silver medals at the 2006 and 2014 Commonwealth Games in the middleweight division.

Vijender Singh fought the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections on a Congress ticket from the South Delhi constituency where he lost to BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri.







