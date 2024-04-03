Celebrate the vibrant festival of Poila Boishakh with precious platinum jewellery

Poila Boishakh, symbolized by its exuberant festivities, traditional music and dance performances, and an array of cultural programs, stands as a poignant reminder of Bengal’s cultural richness. In the spirit of this celebration, Platinum emerges as the epitome of sophistication and enduring beauty, aligning seamlessly with the cultural exuberance and refined tastes associated with Poila Boishakh.

At the core of platinum’s appeal is its exceptional purity, boasting an impressive 95%. This attribute not only elevates the metal’s aesthetic allure but also underscores its status as a symbol of enduring love and commitment. Be it in the form of intricately designed pendants, rings, or bracelets, platinum jewellery serves as an ideal expression of special sentiments, making it the preferred choice for those seeking gifts of lasting significance during Poila Boishakh.

Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director of Platinum Guild International-India, articulates the relevance of platinum in the context of Pohela Boishakh, stating, “The first day of the Bengali new year, Poila Boishakh, is an auspicious occasion marked by joyous cultural festivities. A lively celebration of Bengal, the festival is a true reflection of the rich cultural heritage. In recent years, we’ve seen a rising consumer demand for platinum jewellery, particularly for commemorating special occasions. We extend our greetings to everyone for a joyous and meaningful Poila Boishakh and wish for a year filled with prosperity and achievement.”

Suvankar Sen, MD & CEO, Senco Gold & Diamonds, stated, “Poila Boishakh is a vibrant celebration of Bengali culture and tradition. Reflecting our commitment to providing exquisite pieces that resonate with the essence of Poila Boishakh, we’re delighted to offer an array of platinum jewellery for both men and women. Our collections feature intricate detailing, unique motifs, and even two-toned pieces, ensuring each piece is the perfect choice to celebrate this special occasion. We anticipate a positive response from our patrons as they embrace the elegance and timelessness of platinum during this festive season.”

Mitesh Khimji, Director, Khimji Jewellers, stated, “To mark this new beginning of Poila Boishakh, platinum emerges as an ideal choice for both celebration and gifting. At Khimji Jewellers, we are dedicated to providing our patrons with jewellery that not only boasts unique designs but also upholds the highest standards of purity and craftsmanship. Our platinum jewellery collections feature a variety of pieces, including wristwear, neckwear, and kadas for men, as well as necklaces, earrings, pendants, and bracelets for women. These pieces embody the essence of Poila Boishakh with sophistication and timeless style.”