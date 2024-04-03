KFC launches International Burger Fest inspired by global flavours

The KFC Zinger burger is legendary. But what if there were five different types of Zinger burgers, each with a unique taste and flavour inspired by a different part of the world?

Yes, you heard that right! No matter what your craving is, there is a juicy & crispy KFC Zinger for you.

Presenting the KFC International Burger Fest featuring not one, not two but five distinct Zinger Burgers, starting at Rs. 179/-. Prepare to ‘take a bite, take a flight’, as KFC’s International Burger Fest becomes your passport to experience global flavours. From spicy, to classic to tandoori and so much more – KFC’s variety of Zinger burgers feature global flavours to satisfy any and every craving you have.

Chicken lovers, be prepared to treat yourselves with a range of options made with 100% REAL CHICKEN.

Enjoy the timeless American Classic Zinger which brings together a crunchy fillet, veggies and creamy mayo sauce in a soft sesame bunor take a spicy ride with the Caribbean Spicy Zinger which has a golden fillet, crunchy veggies, melted cheese & three chilli sauce in a peri – peri bun.

You can indulge in the bold flavours of the Mexican Zinger Pro featuringa crispy fillet, veggies, Habanero sauce & melted cheese in a sesame bun. Or enjoy the Indian Tandoori Zinger featuring the crispy Zinger fillet, crunchy veggies along with two zesty sauces – tandoori & mayo in a soft sesame bun.

As part of the International Burger Fest, KFC is introducing the Paneer Zinger. The all-new Paneer Zinger has a crispy & juicy paneer patty, crunchy veggies and a deliciously tangy sauce enveloped in a sesame bun.

There’s something for every burger lover at the KFC International Burger Fest. So, get ready to experience a world of flavours in every bite of the new range of Zinger burgers at International Burger Fest. Rush to your nearest KFC restaurant, or order online through the KFC India app or website www.online.kfc.in.