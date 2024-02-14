HDFC Life and Lokmanya Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd. Enter into a Corporate Agency Tie-up

HDFC Life, one of India’s leading insurers, and Lokmanya Multipurpose Cooperative Society have entered into a corporate agency tie-up that would enable the latter to distribute life insurance products of HDFC Life to its customers.

L-R Mr. Sameer Yogishwar – Group Head Bancassurance, Alliances, Group Protection & Funds, HDFC Life and Mr. Kiran Thakur, Founder & Chairman, Lokmanya Multipurpose Cooperative Society

Established in August 1995, Lokmanya Multipurpose Cooperative Society has more than 200 branches across four states – Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa & Delhi and offers diverse financial products for investment.

There is a need to enhance the reach of life insurance to a significant part of the Indian population and this tie-up is a step in that direction. HDFC Life offers a wide range of life insurance products, designed to meet various life stage needs of individuals. Through this new partnership, HDFC Life could contribute further towards increasing life insurance penetration.

In FY 2023, HDFC Life has secured more than 68 million lives with an overall claim settlement ratio of 99.7%.

Speaking about the new association, Abhijit A. Dixit – Chief Executive Officer, Lokmanya Multipurpose Cooperative Society said, “I am thrilled to announce a significant milestone for our organisation – a new corporate tie-up with HDFC Life. This collaboration makes a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing the value we provide to our customers and employees alike.”



“This alliance reflects our dedication to delivering unparalleled service and customer benefits. By partnering with HDFC Life, we expect our offerings to provide enhanced value and support to our clientele. This partnership represents an important step forward in our journey towards excellence. Together with HDFC Life, we are confident to achieve greater heights and empower our employees and customers alike.”

Speaking on the launch, Suresh Badami – Deputy Managing Director, HDFC Life said, “We are happy to announce our partnership with Lokmanya Multipurpose Cooperative Society. This is another step towards achieving India’s vision of ‘Insurance for All’ by 2047. We hope to leverage our distribution strength and take our insurance solutions to their entire customer base and add value to the partnership.”