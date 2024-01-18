Impact Guru Appoints Shubbam Sharrma as the Chief Business Officer

Impact Guru, India’s leading medical crowdfunding platform has announced the appointment of Shubbam Sharrma as its Chief Business Officer. Shubbam joins Impact Guru from CarDekho Group where he last served as Head of Used Car Business.

Shubbam Sharrma, CBO, Impact Guru

Shubbam holds a robust 17 years of experience in P&L and Business execution, strategy, and entrepreneurship. His background includes roles in startups, management consulting, and conglomerates within the Home, Fashion, Lifestyle, and Autotech sectors. Notably, he spearheaded transformative digital initiatives and demonstrated proficiency in P&L management and strategic planning in the B2C segment, during his tenure at CarDekho Group.

Additionally, with KSA Technopak and while leading the Retail consulting practice at Redseer, he made significant contributions to online and offline consumer-facing businesses. Shubbam co-founded a women’s ethnic D2C fashion brand in his entrepreneurship stint. He holds a B.Tech in Electronics from the College of Engineering, Roorkee, and a PGDM from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow.

“We are excited to welcome Shubbam Sharrma as the Chief Business Officer at Impact Guru. With a diverse background and impressive track record, Shubbam brings valuable experience to our team. Impact Guru, since inception, has assisted 50,000 patients in raising funds for treatments, aiming to impact 1 million lives by 2030. As CBO, Shubbam will play a key role in driving our mission, empowering individuals through crowdfunding,” said Piyush Jain, Co-founder and CEO, and Khushboo Jain, Co-founder and COO, Impact Guru.

“I am thrilled to join Impact Guru, a platform that is redefining the fundraising landscape in India. It is an honor and a privilege to serve as the CBO. I aim to propel Impact Guru to the forefront of healthcare financing through strategic process optimization, groundbreaking product development, and continuous scaling. Our vision is to be the unwavering partner for every patient in need of hospitalization, and position Impact Guru as the unequivocal leader in fostering the journey of better health for all,” said Shubbam.

About Impact Guru (www.impactguru.com)

Incubated at Harvard Innovation Labs USA in 2014, ImpactGuru.com is India’s leading online medical fundraising platform which raises money for medical expenses for critical illnesses/diseases such as cancer, transplants, accidents, and rare diseases, etc. It aggregates a large number of online payments to allow any individual requiring financial assistance to raise funds for any social cause. With a donor community of over 30 lakhs, ImpactGuru.com has helped over 50,000+ patients and has impacted almost 5 lakh lives. ImpactGuru.com has been awarded & recognized by esteemed industry bodies nationally and globally.