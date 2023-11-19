IND vs AUS: Any Chance Of Rain? Ahmedabad Weather Forecast Ahead Of India vs Australia Clash

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Weather Forecast: The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 final match between India and Australia will be played beneath a canvas of clear and sunny skies. The afternoon temperature is likely to be 32°C, in the evening the temperature will fall further to 28°C.
Source
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Weather Forecast: The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 final match between India and Australia will be played beneath a canvas of clear and sunny skies. The afternoon temperature is likely to be 32°C, in the evening the temperature will fall further to 28°C.