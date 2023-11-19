National

IND vs AUS: Any Chance Of Rain? Ahmedabad Weather Forecast Ahead Of India vs Australia Clash

Photo of admin admin Send an email 3 seconds ago
0 0 Less than a minute

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Weather Forecast: The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 final match between India and Australia will be played beneath a canvas of clear and sunny skies. The afternoon temperature is likely to be 32°C, in the evening the temperature will fall further to 28°C.

Source

Photo of admin admin Send an email 3 seconds ago
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of admin

admin

Related Articles

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result November 18 For 8PM LIVE Now: DEAR STORK NIGHT Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers Here

22 hours ago

Shillong Teer Lottery Result 17-11-23

1 day ago

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 18.11.2023 Today For 8PM LIVE: DEAR STORK NIGHT Lucky Draw Winning Numbers Here

1 day ago

UP Horror: Minor Girl Abducted, Gangraped In Lucknow

1 day ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button