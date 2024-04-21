INDIA Bloc Ranchi Rally LIVE: INDIA Alliance Leaders Come Together For Ranchi Rally

live

Sunita Kejriwal was in Ranchi, Jharkhand as she emphasised that INDIA Alliance will win.

INDIA Bloc Ranchi Rally LIVE: Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday accused the BJP-led central government of denying insulin to her husband alleging that they want to kill him.

Sunita Kejriwal was addressing an election rally in Ranchi, Jharkhand as she emphasised that the opposition INDIA Alliance will fight against the “dictatorship” of the BJP and win.

“They want to kill my husband Arvind Kejriwal. his food is under camera observation; he is denied insulin. My husband is a sugar patient who has been on insulin for 12 years; he needs 50 units of insulin daily,” Sunita said at the Ulgulan Nyay Rally in Ranchi.

She claimed that Arvind Kejriwal was sent to jail for working for the people and no charges could be proved against him.

“We will fight against dictatorship and win. The gates of jail will break and Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren will come out,” she said.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case and is lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED on January 31 in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers on Sunday staged a protest outside the Tihar Jail demanding that the Delhi CM be allowed to administer insulin as his blood sugar levels have gone up drastically posing a potential risk to his life.

Delhi Minister of Education Atishi on Sunday claimed that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s health has deteriorated in want of insulin and other related health conditions. She alleged that Arvind Kejriwal’s sugar levels have crossed 300.

“Arvind Kejriwal has been in jail for the last 20 days. He has been diabetic for 30 years and his sugar levels have crossed 300. If you ask any doctor in the world, he will say that sugar levels above 300 can’t be controlled without insulin. But the Tihar administration, at the direction of the BJP, has denied insulin. Such cruelty even didn’t happen under the British… What kind of cruelty is this from the BJP that they’re denying insulin to a diabetic with a sugar level above 300?” said Atishi while talking to the media during the protest at the Tihar jail.

