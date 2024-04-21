Home

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ‘India Angry With Congress For Spreading Termites Of Nepotism, Punishing It For Its Sins’, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Rajasthan rally, has used the ‘nepotism’ word for Congress and the PM went on to say that the people of Rajasthan have punished the party (Congress) for its sins.

PM Modi (ANI)

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are the longest in Indian history as they will be completed in a total of seven phases; the first phase was completed on April 19 when voting was done in 102 constituencies of 21 states. While the next phase will take place on April 26, politicians from different political parties are continuing with their election campaigns. While addressing a rally in the Jalore district of Rajasthan, the face of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a new dig at his opposition, the Indian National Congress (INC). Calling out Congress for spreading ‘termites of nepotism and corruption’, PM Modi has said that half of the voters of Rajasthan have punished Congress in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1 and have punished the party for its ‘sins’.

‘Country Is Punishing Congress For Its Sins’

As mentioned earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country is punishing the Congress for its “sins” and the party that had once won 400 seats is unable to contest 300 seats in this Lok Sabha election. “In the first phase of voting, half of Rajasthan has punished Congress. Rajasthan, which is full of patriotism, knows that Congress can never make India strong,” PM Modi said at an election rally in Jalore district. He said that the country does not want the conditions that existed before 2014 to return.

PM Modi Calls Out Cong For Spreading ‘Termites Of Nepotism, Corruption’

“The Congress has hollowed out the country by spreading termites of nepotism and corruption. And today the country is angry with Congress and is punishing it for these sins. “The Congress party is itself to be blamed for its present condition … The party which had once won 400 seats is unable to contest 300 seats on its own,” he said. PM Modi was addressing a public meeting in Bhinmal of Jalore district in support of BJP candidate Lumbaram Chaudhary. There are 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan. The first phase of polling for 12 seats was held on April 19 and the remaining 13 will go to poll in the second phase on April 26.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Full Schedule

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are being conducted in a total of seven phases; take a look at the details of every phase of the polls..

The first phase was conducted on April 19 during which 102 constituencies of 21 states cast their vote.

Phase 2 will take place on April 26 with voting in 89 constituencies across 13 states.

The third phase on May 7 will have voting in 94 constituencies of 12 states.

Phase 4 will be on May 13 with voting in 96 constituencies across 10 states.

20th May is the date for phase 5 when voting will take place in eight states at 49 constituencies.

The sixth phase will take place on May 25 with polling in 57 constituencies of seven states.

The last phase will be on June 1 with voting in 57 constituencies across eight states.

The counting of votes will happen on June 4, 2024.

