Dawood Ibrahim’s Biggest Enemy Is ALIVE! Latest Photos Of Underworld Don Chhota Rajan Surface, Check Here

Dawood Ibrahim is in the news but not because of himself but because of his biggest enemy – Chhota Rajan. New photos of the underworld don have surfaced after a period of nine years. Check photos here…

New Delhi: Chhota Rajan, whose real name was Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje, is an Underworld Don whose company is known as Nana Company. A wanted criminal for extortion, murder, smuggling and drug trafficking, Chhota Rajan initially worked with Dawood Ibrahim but then a rift was created between them, resulting in them becoming each other’s enemy. Chhota Rajan is grabbing eyeballs today and is part of headlines because almost a decade later, new photos of the criminal have surfaced on social media; these images are said to be from Tihar Jail according to a few media reports. Take a look at the latest photos of Chhota Rajan and also know about his relationship with Dawood Ibrahim…

Chhota Rajan Latest Photos Surface On Social Media

As mentioned earlier, Chhota Rajan is part of headlines today, because latest images of the underworld don have surfaced on social media. It was in 2015, that Chhota Rajan was caught by the secret agencies of India and was kept in judicial custody in Tihar Jail. After 2015, this is the first time that Chhota Rajan’s images have come up. However, these photographs are not from this year but are from the year 2020, when there were reports of Chhota Rajan dying due to Corona Virus; the first photograph is from the time when he was in AIIMS and the second is when he was in an ambulance van.

Chhota Rajan vs Dawood Ibrahim

As said before, Chhota Rajan and Dawood Ibrahim initially used to work together but after the 1993 Bombay Attacks, both of them fell out and there were also reports the Rajan tipped off the Research and Analysis Wing about Ibrahim’s work and networks. After splitting with Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Rajan formed his own gang. An assassination attempt for Chhota Rajan was also made by Dawood Ibrahim when he tracked the former in Bangkok and his aide, Chhota Shakeel posed as a pizza delivery man; he gunned down Rajan’s hitman Rohit Varma and his wife but Rajan escaped. This attack was confirmed by Dawood Ibrahim on the telephone to Rediff.com.

Currently, Chhota Rajan is in the Cell Number 2 of Tihar Jail, which is a very high-security jail; Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is also in the same cell.







