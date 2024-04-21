RJD-Congress Workers Clash At INDIA Bloc Ranchi Rally, BJP Mocks With ‘Broken Partnership’ Jibe

New Delhi: In a shocking turn of events, the BJP has highlighted a recent incident on Sunday, suggesting tensions within the opposition leaders. The BJP has alleged that there was a scuffle between RJD and Congress workers during a rally in Ranchi, Jharkhand, which was part of the INDIA bloc’s activities. The BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad drew attention to the incident where Bihar allies were allegedly tossing chairs at each other. He coined a term for the opposition’s bloc, referring to it as a “quarrelsome alliance.”

“In the INDI Alliance rally in Ranchi today, the workers of RJD and Congress hit each other with chairs… We had already been saying that this is an alliance of personal gains. There are clashes and people are getting injured. Where is their unity? How will they unite the country when they are not united?”

Watch:

VIDEO | Ulgulan Nyay rally: Ruckus erupted during INDIA bloc’s rally in Ranchi, Jharkhand earlier today. Advertise here To book Call 6291968677 (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/dmTl39mrXq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 21, 2024

“People are being jailed because of corruption… The country wants PM Narendra Modi and a stable government. Will the country run with such a quarrelsome alliance?” he added in a report by the Hindustan Times.

Leaders of INDIA Bloc Are Either In Jail or Bail: J P Nadda

Accusing the INDIA bloc as a group of dynastic politics, BJP national president J P Nadda on Sunday that the members of ‘Ghamandia’ (arrogant) parties are either on bail or in jail. He said if there was one party that has respect for democracy, it is the BJP, as it allows ordinary people to rise and become leaders.

“On the one hand, there is a ‘Ghamandia’ alliance in the name of India and on the other, there is a democratic BJP that allows people from ordinary families to rise and become leaders,” Nadda said, addressing leaders of various communities here.

The BJP has coined the term ‘Ghamandia’ to mock the opposition parties’ alliance, which named itself the INDIA bloc.

The BJP president said Farooq Abdullah-Omar Abdullah, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed-Mehbooba Mufti, Prakash Badal-Sukhbir Badal, Chautala family, Mulayam-Akhilesh-Dimple Yadav family, Lalu-Rabri-Tejashwi-Tej Pratap Yadav family, Mamata Bannerjee-Abhishek, KCR-KTR-Kavita, Karunanidhi-Stalin-Udayanidhi, Sharad Pawar-Supriya Sule, and Uddhav Thackeray-Aditya Thackeray were all dynastic parties.

(With inputs from agencies)







