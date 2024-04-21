Home

No State Has Power To Abolish It, No Power In World Can Stop It: Rajnath Singh Attacks Mamata Banerjee Over CAA Implementation

Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024, while Mamata Banerjee-led TMC govt has said that CAA will not be implemented, Rajnath Singh has now said that ‘no state has the power to abolish it’. Here’s the tussle between BJP and TMC over CAA Implementation…

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Elections 2024, which are being conducted in seven phases, have begun on April 19 and while we are still a few days away from the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2, politicians of the different political parties are continuing with their election campaigns and are also addressing rallies across the country. The politicians are attacking and taking a dig at the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government, who had said that they wouldn’t let CAA be implemented; Rajnath Singh, in a rally has said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be implemented across the country and ‘no state has the power to abolish it, no power in the world can stop CAA Implementation‘. Here’s all that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said…

Rajnath Singh Takes A Dig At Mamata Banerjee Over CAA Implementation

Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for “spreading lies” regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the legislation will ensure the safety of the persecuted minorities. The Defence Minister held three election campaign meetings in West Bengal, including two meetings near the Bangladesh border. The first meeting was held in Murshidabad for Gouri Shankar Ghosh, the second meeting was held in Malda Uttar constituency for Khagen Murmu and the third meeting was held in Darjeeling for party candidate Raju Bista.

‘Mamata Banerjee Spreading Lies Regarding CAA..’

“Mamata Banerjee is spreading lies regarding CAA among the people of Bengal, especially the Muslim community,” Mr Singh said at a public meeting in Malda, West Bengal. “CAA will ensure safety to persecuted religious minorities of Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan as they are our people,” he added. He also attacked CM Mamata for her remark of abolishing the CAA and said that “no power in the world” can stop this legislation.

“Mamata Didi said that she would abolish CAA. I want to ask her why she is lying to the people of West Bengal. Politics can also be done by speaking truth to the people. No state has the power to abolish CAA and no power in the world can stop CAA,” the former Uttar Pradesh CM said. “The leaders of TMC and Congress are deeply involved in corruption and due to this, they were put behind bars. BJP is in power for the last ten years, and not a single person can point out corruption during the tenure…The way TMC is ruling the state, there is no difference between Trinamool Congress and Congress,” Mr Singh said.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Schedule

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are being conducted in a total of seven phases; take a look at the details of every phase of the polls..

The first phase was conducted on April 19 during which 102 constituencies of 21 states cast their vote.

Phase 2 will take place on April 26 with voting in 89 constituencies across 13 states.

The third phase on May 7 will have voting in 94 constituencies of 12 states.

Phase 4 will be on May 13 with voting in 96 constituencies across 10 states.

20th May is the date for phase 5 when voting will take place in eight states at 49 constituencies.

The sixth phase will take place on May 25 with polling in 57 constituencies of seven states.

The last phase will be on June 1 with voting in 57 constituencies across eight states.

The counting of votes will happen on June 4, 2024.

