35 Jain Devotees, Including Billionaire And 10 Minors Become Monks At Diksha Ceremony In Gujarat’s Ahmedabad

A distinguished participant in this ceremony was Gujarat-based businessman Bhavesh Bhai Bhandari.

Jain Devotees: Gujarat’s Ahmedabad witnessed a record in-making on Sunday, April 21 as the Jain community in the city held a landmark Diksha ceremony that drew a large number of devotees.

“This is the first time in Ahmedabad’s 500-year history that such a large number of Jain devotees have come together for such an event,” said Sanjay Vohra, a Jain devotee and coordinator of the event.

“In the 500-year history of Ahmedabad city, for the first time, such a large gathering of Jain devotees is taking part in the Diksha ceremony. This in itself is a record,” he said adding that minor children also participated in the ceremony and children who come with the impressions of their previous births are the ones capable of undertaking such a difficult path of Diksha.

“The importance of this event is that among the 35 devotees taking part, 10 are children, aged between 8 and 18 years. In our religion, it is said that children who come with the impressions of their previous births are the ones capable of undertaking such a difficult path of Diksha. And our Guru Maharaj has so much power in his sermons that after hearing just one of his discourses, many people leave worldly attachments and take on this difficult path of monkhood,” Vohra said.

Bhavesh Bhai Bhandari, along with his wife, decided to accept monkhood. His inspiration came from his children, who adopted the path of Diksha in 2022. Following their lead, Bhavesh Bhai and his wife chose to follow this spiritual journey. “Since hearing our Guru Maharaj in the past 10 years, more than 300 people have taken Diksha,” said Vohra.

“Among the 35 people taking Diksha, there are 5 couples, and there’s one family where 6 members from the same family are taking Diksha. The 10 children, who are also minors, are included in this ceremony,” he added.

Bhavesh Bhai Bhandari and his wife are from Himmatnagar, Sabarkantha district of Gujarat state, and decided to live as monks, leaving behind all material luxuries.

The family gave away Rs 200 crore, to adopt monkhood.

Diksha ceremonies in Jainism are traditionally meant to be a solemn and spiritual occasion, focused on renunciation and the pursuit of spiritual liberation.

