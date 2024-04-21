Home

News

‘NDA Govt Will Complete Hattrick In Central Governance, Rahul Gandhi Will Have To…’, PM Modi In Latest Interview

In an exclusive interview with Asianet News, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about various issues including his confidence about the win in the upcoming polls, Rahul Gandhi, work of Enforcement Directorate and other such things…

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

PM Modi Interview (Asianet)

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are being conducted in the total of seven phases and the counting of votes will be done on June 4, 2024; the first phase was conducted on April 19 and the next will be done on April 26, 2024. Amid political rallies in different states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently gave an interview to the news agency ANI and now, the Prime Minister gave an interview to the Asianet News. In the interview, PM Modi has spoken about varied issues including Rahul Gandhi, Congress, the Opposition in general, the Enforcement Directorate and Co-Operative Bank Frauds among other things. Here are the key points of the interview…

PM Modi On Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Speaking about the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is extremely confident about winning in the polls and he believes that the NDA government will complete a hat-trick in central governance; PM Modi stands by the party’s slogan of ‘Ab ki baar, 400 paar’. In the interview, PM Modi has also said that post the elections, Rahul Gandhi will have to leave Wayanad and that BJP will increase seat and vote share in South India because its not only Balikeramala.







