INDIA Bloc At Ulgulan Nyay Rally In Ranchi

Leaders from INDIA Alliance took part in the “Ulgulan Nyay Rally” at the Prabhat Tara Ground in Ranchi.

Ranchi: Leaders of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) during ‘Ulgulan Nyay’ rally, in Ranchi, Sunday, April 21, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Ulgulan Nyay Rally: In a mega show of strength ahead of the remaining phases of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the leaders of the opposition’s INDIA Alliance came together in the Jharkhand capital Ranchi on Sunday and lashed out at the BJP for “converting ED and CBI its extended department” and oppressing opposition leaders.

Leaders from 28 political parties comprising the opposition’s INDIA Alliance participated in the “Ulgulan Nyay Rally” at Prabhat Tara Ground in Ranchi.

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging he has a ‘washing powder’ that instantly eradicates corruption.

“Modi ji says no corrupt will be left. This is Modi’s guarantee. He means that all corrupts will be included in the BJP, which is his guarantee. Today, all corrupt leaders are with the BJP,” said the AAP leader.

Samajwadi Party (SP) Supremo Akhilesh Yadav said this Ulgulan Rally is to wipe out the BJP which destroyed the nation in the past 10 years.

Priyanka Chaturvedi of Shiv Sena (UBT) alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED), CBI, and the Income Tax Department are the extended departments of the BJP and they are being used to oppress the governments in states ruled by opposition parties.

Vivek Gupta of the TMC said that every vote should be used to defeat the BJP in the Lok Sabha Elections.

Dipankar Bhattacharya of the CPI(ML) claimed that the BJP and the RSS wanted to change the name of Jharkhand to ‘Vananchal’.

“They could not change the name but spoiled the work in Jharkhand,” he said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said BJP was in fact “Bharatiya Jumla Party” and added that jailed former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal are popular leaders capable of wiping out the saffron party.

He claimed that the INDIA bloc would fetch 80 to 90 seats in the first phase of elections which concluded on April 19.

Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while addressing the Ulgulan Rally accused the BJP-led central government of denying insulin to her husband alleging that they want to kill him.

She emphasized that the INDIA Alliance will fight against the “dictatorship” of the BJP and win.

“They want to kill my husband Arvind Kejriwal. his food is under camera observation; he is denied insulin. My husband is a sugar patient who has been on insulin for 12 years; he needs 50 units of insulin daily,” said Sunita Kejriwal.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case and is lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED on January 31 in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud.

(With PTI inputs)







