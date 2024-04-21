Indian Diaspora Hold ‘Chai Pe Charcha’ In Munich To Support PM Modi’s ‘400 Paar’ Goal

The program titled ‘Chai Pe Charcha with Modi ka Parivaar’ was organised by the Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP) in Munich, Germany in support of PM Modi’s ‘Abki Baar 400 Paar’ target.

Image: Overseas Friends of BJP, Germany/Facebook

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Indian diaspora in Munich, Germany held a ‘Chai Pe Charcha‘ meeting to discuss methods to support the BJP’s goal of securing 400 plus seats in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks a third straight term at the office.

‘Chai pe charcha’

The event was attended by a large number of BJP supporters in the country where they discussed ways to contribute to the party’s goal of achieving 400-plus seats in the Lok Sabha polls. The Indian diaspora, who participated in the ‘Chai pe charcha’ meeting, also mulled plans to visit India during the ongoing general elections and campaign for the BJP and Modi to help fulfill the ‘Abki Baar 400 Paar’ goal.

“This successful event was planned and executed by the Overseas BJP Munich, Germany with the goal to promote and highlight Shri Narendra Modi ji achievements in the last 10 years and also the vision for the next 25 years for New Bharat,” OFBJP Germany Co-Convenor, Sunil Singh told news agency ANI.

The event kicked off with a pledge from OFBJP members to fully support and work hard towards realising PM Modi’s vision of building a ‘Viksit Bharat (developed India)’ by the year 2047, the organisation said in a statement.

OFBJP holds ‘havan’ in Munich

Earlier this month, the OFBJP Germany had organised a Havan to pray for PM Modi’s return for a third consecutive term The event held at Sivalaayam Temple in Munich on April 14, witnessed over 100 BJP members and supporters of the Indian Prime Minister, holding the Hindu ritual to pray for the success of Modi and BJP in the Lok Sabha polls.

Slogans like “Tisri Baar Modi Sarkar, with 400 Paar” and “Munich ki pukaar, Modi phir ek baar” echoed during the entire programme.

On April 28, the Indian diaspora and BJP supporters will organise a car rally in Munich. Furthermore, on May 26th, a “Chai par charcha” session will be organised, fostering dialogue and engagement among BJP supporters.

Additionally, a “phone-a-friend” campaign is underway, where BJP members from Germany are reaching out to their respective constituencies, apprising them of the achievements of the Narendra Modi government.

