Delhi-Born Investment Banker Set To Challenge Pak-Origin Sadiq Khan In London Mayoral Race

Indian-origin businessman Tarun Ghulati, who is running for London Mayor, asserts that Londoners have been “let down” by all the major political parties and believes his experience as a businessman will help him run London like a “seasoned CEO” who delivers profits for all.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Indian-origin candidate for London Mayor Tarun Ghulati addresses a gathering in London. (PTI Photo)

Delhi-born businessman Tarun Ghulati has entered the race for London mayoral polls to challenge current London Mayor, Pakistani-origin Sadiq Khan, who is seeking a third consecutive term at the office. Ghulati, 63, is among the 13 candidates in the fray for the May 2 London Mayor elections when Londoners will vote for their Mayor and also for members of the London Assembly.

The winning mayoral candidate will be responsible for all local issues affecting Londoners from transport and policing to housing and the environment.

Who is Tarun Ghulati?

Tarun Ghulati is an Indian-origin investment banker born in Delhi, India. Ghulati’s LinkedIn profile describes him as a “seasoned CEO with an enviable track record of delivering practical and creative solutions to complex issues in banking and financial services businesses across the world.

According to his work profile, veteran businessman has led global businesses over his decades long career across six countries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa. Ghulati has worked in the upper echelon of global financial firms such as Citibank, HSBC and ING.

‘Want to run London like a seasoned CEO’

Tarun Ghulati asserts that Londoners have been “let down” by all the major political parties and believes his experience as a businessman will help him run London like a “seasoned CEO” who delivers profits for all.

Ghulati, who is running as an independent candidate, believes his experience as a businessman and investment expert is what London needs to revive its fortunes as the “global bank of the world” by attracting the investment it needs.

“I view London as a unique global city, akin to the ‘global bank of the world’ where diverse cultures converge to flourish,” Ghulati said in a speech this week.

“As Mayor, I will build London’s balance sheet such that it is the premier choice for investment, safeguarding safety and prosperity for all its residents. I will transform and run London effectively and efficiently like a seasoned CEO. London will be a profitable corporation where profitability means the well-being of all. You will all be part of the journey. Let’s do it for our London, our home,” he said.

London needs more cops on the streets

The Indian-origin banker also stressed the need for having more officers on the streets of London to ensure the safety of citizens.

“It is about having enough bobbies on the beat, having the resources for police officers to do their jobs; which means making the streets safe for women to walk at night, with muggers and burglars being caught and punished,” Ghulati said.

Will dispose off ULEZs and LTNs

Among the major priorities on Ghulati’s agenda is to get rid of incumbent London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s “unpopular policies” such as the high costs associated with Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) charges and Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs).

“We did not want ULEZ, LTNs or 20mph speed limits and many other poor policies… Climate change is happening and we need to mitigate its effects but that cannot be done by making everyone live 15 minutes from home or to penalise commuters in areas with little public transport,” Ghulati said.

“What changes we need to make must be paced with public opinion, not imposed arbitrarily on wallets coping with the cost of living,” he asserted.

‘Political parties have let down Londoners’

Tarun Ghulati, who has lived in London for the last 20 years, is equally critical of Conservative Party candidate for Mayor, Susan Hall, who he claims failed to block the Mayor’s controversial policies despite being an assembly member for London for many years.

“I would not be a candidate for Mayor if the political candidates were doing what they should be. They have let us down. This is all about London and Londoners,” he declared.

Ghulati’s major policy planks also include introducing policies to create more affordable housing, minimising council tax, increasing focus on tourism to the UK capital and ensuring free school meals.

The veteran CEO claims to have canvassed from borough to borough across London to garner the required signatures to support his mayoral candidature.

Ghulati also features in the official mini manifesto booklet costing each candidate GBP 10,000.

(With PTI inputs)







