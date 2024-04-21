MP Lok Sabha Election 2024: Former Chief Ministers Digvijaya Singh and Shivraj Singh Chauhan

Both Singh and Chouhan enjoy significant popularity within their respective parties and among the electorate.

New Delhi: As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections heat up in Madhya Pradesh, two major political and former chief ministers, Digvijaya Singh of the Congress and Shivraj Singh Chouhan of the BJP, are set to clash in a high-stakes battle. Given their long political careers and substantial statewide influence, both leaders’ candidatures have raised the already ongoing Lok Sabha Elections.

Digvijaya Singh: Net Worth, Education

Digvijaya Singh, a seasoned Congress leader, has a long-standing history with the Rajgarh constituency, from which he will be contesting in the upcoming elections. The 77-year-old politician began his journey as the president of the Raghogarh Nagar Palika from 1969 to 1971 and has since held various prominent positions, including serving as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh from 1993 to 2003.

Singh’s net worth, as of 2023, stands at an impressive Rs 71.58 crore, with movable assets worth Rs 7.13 crore and immovable properties valued at Rs 64.45 crore. His educational background includes a degree from the Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS) in Indore.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan: Net Worth, Education

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a prominent BJP leader, is no stranger to political battles. The 64-year-old has served as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for three terms, making him the longest-serving CM from the BJP. Chouhan will be contesting from his stronghold, the Vidisha constituency, which he has represented five times before becoming the Chief Minister in 2005.

According to recent reports, Chouhan’s net worth in 2023 stands at Rs 3.21 crore, a slight decline from Rs 3.26 crore five years ago. His movable assets are worth Rs 1,11,20,282, while his immovable properties are valued at Rs 2.10 crore. Chouhan holds a master’s degree in Philosophy from Barkatullah University.

Popularity and Prospects

Both Singh and Chouhan enjoy significant popularity within their respective parties and among the electorate. Singh, known for his outspoken nature and controversial views, has been an integral part of the Congress campaign led by Kamal Nath. He has expressed confidence in the party’s prospects, claiming that the Congress will secure over 130 seats in the state.

Meanwhile, Chouhan has been leading the BJP’s charge, with the party aiming to win all 29 parliamentary seats in Madhya Pradesh. The BJP has been targeting Singh, accusing him of misrule during his tenure as Chief Minister and labeling him as “anti-Hindu”. However, Singh remains unfazed and has even challenged to contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Chouhan himself.







