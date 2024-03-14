IntelloSync Secures Pre-Seed Funding from Malpani Ventures, KRS Jamwal and Others to Fuel AI-First LegalTech SaaS for Businesses

IntelloSync Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (IntelloSync), a pioneering AI-driven legal contract review and management platform, announced the successful conclusion of its undisclosed Pre-Seed Round. Guided by Malpani Ventures and complemented by prominent industry angels such as KRS Jamwal (Executive Director, Tata Industries), Dinesh Godara, and Dhruv Sane, this strategic financing signifies a crucial milestone in IntelloSync’s trajectory, as it is poised to redefine the legal tech landscape.

Founder Seated (L-R) Ritesh Kumar, Aakash Chaudhary, Abhishek Gupta

IntelloSync isnt merely a LegalTech SaaS-its a paradigm shift for contract review and execution, bolstered by the formidable LLM (large language model) IntelloAI. Its intuitive platform dismantles traditional constraints in contract management, empowering legal professionals and cross-functional teams alike. By harnessing the prowess of AI, IntelloSync optimizes workflow efficiencies, mitigates bottlenecks, and revolutionizes routine tasks. With IntelloSync CoPilot, legal teams can utilize the power of powerful AI assistant at their disposal.

From seamless contract creation to meticulous agreement organization, from swift legal request processing to automated risk report generation, IntelloSync offers a comprehensive suite of features. Accessible through an elegant, user-centric dashboard, whilst seamlessly integrating with leading-edge tech stacks, including Salesforce, HubSpot, Slack, Google Drive, and beyond.

Dr. Aniruddha Malpani, Founder of Malpani Ventures, shared, “IntelloSync makes lives easy for legal teams at businesses. We are excited to partner with the IntelloSync team as they build a truly AI-first contract lifecycle management platform for their customers.“

Aakash Chaudhary, Co-founder of IntelloSync shares their ambitious vision, “Im thrilled to unveil our latest advancements. IntelloSync is set to revolutionize how contracts are reviewed and executed. By harnessing the power of AI, our platform empowers legal teams to save up to 60% in time and costs. Our commitment to innovation ensures streamlined workflows and unprecedented efficiency, setting a new standard for contract reviewing, execution, and AI powered legal assistant.”

About Malpani Ventures

Malpani Ventures is a leading pre-seed and seed investor with an active portfolio of 20+ investments. The team led by Dhruv Sane, provides patient capital and early-stage support to startup founders.