Home

News

Citizenship Act Is Not Anti-Muslim, Amit Shah Clarifies Amid Criticism From Opposition

Amit Shah reassured the Muslim community that, contrary to what the opposition said, the CAA does not in any way violate their rights as citizens of India.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi: In response to opposition leaders Asaduddin Owaisi and Mamata Banerjee’s accusations that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was anti-Muslim, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the legislation couldn’t be seen in a vacuum because it has a long history. Earlier, Owaisi had called the law anti-Muslim and claimed that it couldn’t be passed in the nation because it was based on religion. Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee had questioned the government, alleging that the law had eradicated the whole Muslim population, including those who have immigrated from Bangladesh.

Clarification From Amit Shah on CAA

“The Bharatiya Janata Party is not playing politics here. Giving proper rights to persecuted minorities from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh who were living in India as refugees is a duty of our government and leader, Prime Minister Modi ji. The Home Minister stated, “It is a matter of granting them rights that have eluded them for three generations and understanding their suffering.”

Additionally, Amit Shah reassured the Muslim community that, contrary to what the opposition said, the CAA does not in any way violate their rights.

“I have stated this almost forty-one times in the last several years: minorities in India shouldn’t be concerned because there is no law that would revoke anyone’s citizenship.”

Amit Shah Slams Oppn

Amit Shah said the opposition had no choice but to criticize us; they even questioned the surgical strikes and said that we did it in order to gain political advantage. Had we not taken action against terrorism? They also referred to 370’s abrogation as having a political motivation.

The Home Minister continued, “We have a track record of delivering on our promises, and every assurance that Modi ji has provided has come true.

Why Is CAA Important?

Amit Shah, further highlighting the importance of this law, stated, “don’t think of this law alone. The country was partitioned into three halves on August 15, 1947. The BJP and the Bharatiya Jana Sangh have always rejected religiously motivated partition. And the minorities living in those nations suffered from severe oppression. They migrated to India in search of safety after being forced to convert and having their women raped. Do these individuals not qualify for Indian citizenship? Congress leaders claimed that people should stay put during the partition since there was going to be violence and that they would eventually get Indian citizenship.Now the Congress has forgotten that for its vote bank politics.”

“We must grant citizenship to those who were living in undivided India when they were persecuted for practicing their faith. It is our moral obligation. The numbers show that Pakistan’s Hindu population has decreased since the country’s independence. The political parties ought to consider where these people should go after experiencing persecution. There are only 500 or so Hinus left in Afghanistan. Don’t these people have the right to live according to their beliefs? The Home Minister remarked, “They were all our brothers in undivided India.”

Is CAA Being Implemented To Cover Failures Of BJP?

Further, when asked about Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray’s charges of CAA being enforced to cover the failure of the BJP government, Shah demanded clarification regarding his previous stand on the bill.

“I want Uddhav Thackeray to make it very clear to the nation’s and Maharashtra’s citizens whether or not he supports the CAA. He is now playing appeasement politics because he needs minority support, but we are not. Our position has been clear from the beginning,”said Amit Shah.

Know All ABout About CAA, Its Implementation

A few days before the scheduled Lok Sabha elections were announced, on March 11, the Union Home Ministry notified the public of the guidelines governing the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). With the help of the CAA, persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan who arrived in India before December 31, 2014, including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians, will be granted Indian citizenship.

(With inputs from ANI)







