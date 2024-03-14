Who Are Two Royals BJP Fields From Tripura, Mysuru In Lok Sabha Polls?

Mysuru: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced the second list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. This time the saffron party has included two royals in the list – Maharani Kriti Singh Debbarma from Tripura and Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar. Some of the other prominent names among the 72 candidates list are – Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi, Anurag Thakur and Rao Inderjit Singh. Notably, Wadiyar is the head of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family.

About Maharani Kriti Singh Debbarma

Kriti Singh is the elder sister of the head of the Tripura royal family, Pradyot Manikya Debbarma, who is also the founder of the Tipra Motha Party. Kriti is all ready to contest the upcoming general elections. Notably, her parents were also active in politics and were members of the Congress party

The BJP candidate’s father – Kirit Bikram Debbarma – was a three-time MP and her mother Bibhu Kumari Devi was a Revenue Minister of Tripura. Notably, Kriti’s father was the last king of the state.







