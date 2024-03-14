NationalPolitics

Breaking News: Ex-President Pratibha Patil Hospitalised In Pune

Pune: Former President Pratibha Patil has been hospitalised on Thursday in a hospital in Pune for the treatment of a fever and a chest infection. According to the hospital officials, she is recovering, and her condition is stable. The 89-year-old was admitted to Bharati Hospital on Wednesday. “Former President Pratibha Patil was admitted to the hospital last night. She is having fever along with some infection in the chest. Her health condition is stable. She is under treatment and is being monitored closely,” India TV quoted a senior official from the hospital.

Notably, the former president’s husband, Devisingh Shekhawat, passed away last year in February at the age of 89 following a cardiac arrest. It is worth noting that, Pratibha Patil was the first woman to serve as the President, top constitutional post in India. She served as the president from 2007 to 2012.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)


