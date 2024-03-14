Sports

Ranji Trophy final – Shreyas Iyer off the field for Mumbai for second day in a row

The fact that he had opted against playing Ranji Trophy games despite not busy with international cricket didn’t go down well with the bosses, and BCCI secretary Jay Shah sent a letter to top players in the country warning them of “severe implications” if they prioritise the IPL over domestic cricket. Iyer went on to miss Mumbai’s quarter-final as well, but has played in the semi-final and the final. Iyer was also one of the high-profile names to be dropped from the list of centrally contracted players.

