'Is Apology Same Size As Your Ads?' Supreme Court Grills Team Ramdev In Patanjali Misleading Ads Case

Patanjali Ayurved, during a hearing in the Supreme Court over the misleading ads, said it had published an apology in 67 newspapers, asserting it had the utmost respect for the court and their mistake

'Is Apology Same Size As Your Ads?' Supreme Court Grills Team Ramdev In Patanjali Misleading Ads Case



Patanjali Ayurved, during a hearing in the Supreme Court over the misleading ads, said it had published an apology in 67 newspapers, asserting it had the utmost respect for the court and their mistakes would not be repeated. However, the Supreme Court raised concerns about the adequacy of the apology’s size compared to Patanjali’s usual full-page product advertisements. In the advertisement, Patanjali apologised for the “mistake of publishing advertisements and holding a press conference even after our advocates made a statement in the apex court”. Patanjali revealed that the advertisement expenses amounted to Rs 10 lakh.

As per seniro advocate Mukul Rohatgi, Patanjali and Baba Ramdev issued an apology in 67 newspapers on Monday which cost the company around Rs. 10 lakhs. However, the Supreme Court further asked – “Has the apology been published prominently? Same font and size as your earlier advertisements?” Justice Kohli said, “Please cut out the ads and then supply it to us. do not enlarge them and supply it to us. we want to see the actual size. this is our direction… we want to see that when you issue an ad it does not mean we have to see it by a microscope. it is not meant to be on papers but also read.”

Supreme Court tells Indian Medical Association that while it is pointing fingers at Patanjali, four fingers are pointing at them. Your (IMA) doctors also endorsing medicines in the allopathic field. If that’s happening, why should we not turn the beam at you (IMA)? asks the Supreme Court from IMA.

Patanjali’s misleading advertisements case | Now we are looking at everything… we are looking at children, babies, women, and no one can be taken for a ride and the Union government must wake up to this, says Supreme Court. Supreme says it is asking questions to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting as co-respondents (in the case). State licensing authorities across the country will also be added as parties and they too need to answer certain questions, says Supreme Court.

Supreme Court says it is not here to gun for a particular party, it is in the larger interest of consumers or the public on how they are being misled and their entitlement to know the truth and what steps they can take.

Supreme Court posts contempt case against Patanjali Ayurveda, Ramdev and Balkrishna for hearing on April 30.

Supreme Court said that FMCGs also publishing misleading ads taking public for a ride, in particular, affecting health of babies, school-going children and senior citizens who have been consuming their products. Court asks licensing authorities of all States and Union Territories to be impleaded as parties in the case. Supreme Court directs Central Ministries to file affidavits regarding actions taken by them on misleading advertisements for three years. Supreme Court says IMA also needs to put its house in order regarding alleged unethical acts of the IMA where medicines are prescribed which is expensive and unnecessary. There are several complaints with regard to alleged unethical conduct of IMA, says Supreme Court.







