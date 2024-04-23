Home

News

Good News Air Passengers: Kids Up To 12 Years Now Allowed to Seat With Parents, Check DGCA New Guidelines

The DGCA in the circular said there is also a provision for auto seat assignment to the passengers who have not selected any seat for web check-in before scheduled departure

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

New Delhi: Here comes a piece of good news for the air passengers. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a new circular and asked all airlines to allow kids up to 12 years to sit with parents in flights.

The DGCA has revised the Air Transport Circular (ATC)-01 of 2024 titled, “Unbundle of Services and fees by scheduled airlines” as per which, some services like Zero Baggage , Preferential seating, Meals / Snack/ Drink charges, charges for carriage of Musical Instruments etc. have been allowed. Such unbundled services are provided on “opt-in” basis by Airlines and are not mandatory in nature.

“Airlines shall ensure that children upto the age of 12 years are allocated seats with atleast one of their parents/guardians, who are travelling on the same PNR and a record of the same shall be maintained,” DGCA says. pic.twitter.com/FuGCXJFzBW — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2024

The DGCA in the circular said there is also a provision for auto seat assignment to the passengers who have not selected any seat for web check-in before scheduled departure. “In view of the various instances that came to the notice of DGCA wherein children below the age of 12 years were not seated along with their parent/guardian, the existing Air Transport Circular 01 of 2021 has been suitably modified to incorporate the following provision with a view to alleviate any such situation in future: “Airlines shall ensure that children upto the age of 12 years are allocated seats with atleast one of their parents/guardians, who are travelling on the same PNR and a record of the same shall be maintained.”







