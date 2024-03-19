Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan Gets Additional Charge of Telangana After Tamilisai Soundararajan Resigns

Soundararajan was sworn in as Telangana Governor in November 2019 and was later given additional charge as Lt Governor of Puducherry.

Ranchi: In a latest development ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan was on Tuesday given the additional charge of Telangana Governor after Tamilisai Soundararajan resigned from the post, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement. President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday morning accepted Soundararajan’s resignation.

Notably, Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday resigned from her post. There is speculation that she may contest the Lok Sabha poll from South Chennai or a constituency in South Tamil Nadu

Soundararajan was sworn in as Telangana Governor in November 2019 and was later given additional charge as Lt Governor of Puducherry.

She was earlier a spokesperson of Tamil Nadu BJP from 2007 to 2010. She has held several organisational responsibilities in the party.







