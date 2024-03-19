K Kavitha Withdraws Plea From Supreme Court Challenging ED Summons

live

Breaking News LIVE updates: Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) is holding its CEC meeting to discuss the party’s manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls that are scheduled to be held in seven phases beginning from April 19. The party’s top decision making body is also expected to pass a resolution lauding former party chief Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which started from Manipur on January 14 and ended in Mumbai on March 17.

In the meantime, Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa on Monday, held a meeting with representatives of political parties and informed them about the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

