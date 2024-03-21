Kamlesh Kukreja Bags Inspiring Business Leader of the Year (Hospitality) at Brands Impact 20 Inspiring Business Leaders Awards

In the Indore hospitality sector, Kamlesh Kukreja is regarded as a visionary entrepreneur who changed the citys nightlife. As a recognition of his efforts, Kamlesh was felicitated with the award for Inspiring Business Leader of the Year (Hospitality) at the Brands Impact 20 Inspiring Business Leaders 2024, held at The Club in Mumbai. The chief guest of the ceremony was Dia Mirza.

Kamlesh Kukreja (Founder & MD – Brothers Restaurants) receiving Brands Impact 20 Inspiring Business Leaders Awards by Dia Mirza

The 20 Inspiring Business Leaders is an initiative by Brands Impact to recognise exceptional corporate magnates who have risen to fame and nationwide popularity with their unique accomplishments. The awards celebrate their inspiring achievements and positive impact in their fields.

Kukreja, who has experience in management, entered the entertainment industry to change Indores after-dark scene. In 2018, Kamlesh Kukreja launched Tic Tac Toe, ushering in a new era in Indores indoor party scene, after setting out on a journey driven by creativity and tenacity.

Upon receiving the award, Kukreja remarked, “I express my gratitude to Brands Impact and 20 Inspiring Business Leaders 2024 for recognizing my work and awarding me the title. This recognition goes a long way in encouraging other entrepreneurs who, like my team and I, have a passion for innovation and modernity.”

With an unwavering dedication to quality, Kukreja’s Tic Tac Toe has swiftly become the citys go-to destination, completely changing the landscape of nightlife entertainment. Under Kukrejas direction, Tic Tac Toe has emerged as the number one choice for high-end events that have drawn well-known performers from all over India over the past five years. The establishments long history bears witness to Kukrejas vision and commitment to offering Indores nightlife experiences a cut above the rest.

Expanding on the popularity of Tic Tac Toe, Kukreja introduced Bella Buono, an innovative culinary oasis. Bella Buono is a popular restaurant in Indore, known for its diverse menu that caters to the tastes of foodies with a discriminating palate. The restaurant offers an array of local and continental cuisines. It is also known for its warm and welcoming ambiance, making it a great place to dine with family and friends.

Kukreja is about to launch another ground-breaking project, Kahani, as he keeps pushing the envelope of Indores nightlife. With its 2024 opening date, Kahani is expected to provide a mouthwatering blend of experiences and flavors, transforming the citys culinary scene to new heights.

The life of Kamlesh Kukreja is a perfect example of how visionary leadership can change things. His steadfast enthusiasm, business sense, and dedication to quality have completely transformed Indores nightlife and left a lasting impression on the citys cultural landscape.

Indore has discovered a trailblazer, a change agent, and a revolutionary trendsetter in Kamlesh Kukreja. His efforts contribute to the citys social fabric and demonstrate the endless opportunities that arise when passion and purpose are combined. Kukreja continues to have a significant and long-lasting impact on Indores nightlife scene as it looks to the future.