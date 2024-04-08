Kangana Ranaut Breaks Silence On Rumours About Eating Beef, Here What She Says

Kangana Ranaut on Monday rejected a Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar’s allegation that she once ate beef, saying she’s a “proud Hindu”.

Kangana Ranaut Breaks Silence On Rumours About Eating Beef, Here’s What She Says

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and BJP candidate from Himachal’s Mandi Lok Sabha seat Kangana Ranaut on Monday reacted on Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar’s claims that in the past she ‘ate beef and liked it’. Rejecting the claims, the BJP candidate stated that, “I don’t consume beef or any other kind of red meat, it is shameful that completely baseless rumours are being spread about me.”

In an X post, Ranaut further stated that she has been advocating and promoting yogic and ayurvedic way of life for decades and these kinds of ‘tactics’ cannot tarnish her image.

“I have been advocating and promoting yogic and Ayurvedic way of life for decades now such tactics won’t work to tarnish my image. My people know me and they know that I am a proud Hindu and nothing can ever mislead them, Jai Shri Ram,” she said in the post.

Actor and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut tweets, “I don’t consume beef or any other kind of red meat, it is shameful that completely baseless rumours are being spread about me, I have been advocating and promoting yogic and Ayurvedic way of life for decades… pic.twitter.com/4ZbUnHFHv9 — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2024

Kangana’s response came after Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Friday alleged that Bollywood actress had said in the past that she ate beef. Wadettiwar stated that the saffron party gave ticket to Kangana, who once wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that she ate beef and liked it, PTI reported.

Notably, the Bollywood actress is attacking the Congress and Rahul Gandhi since she joined the saffron party. Even before joining the BJP, Ranaut was making news for her pro-Hindu remarks.







