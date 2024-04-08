NationalPolitics

Kangana Ranaut Breaks Silence On Rumours About Eating Beef, Here What She Says

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 22 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

Kangana Ranaut on Monday rejected a Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar’s allegation that she once ate beef, saying she’s a “proud Hindu”.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
kangana ranaut (1)
Kangana Ranaut Breaks Silence On Rumours About Eating Beef, Here’s What She Says

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and BJP candidate from Himachal’s Mandi Lok Sabha seat Kangana Ranaut on Monday reacted on Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar’s claims that in the past she ‘ate beef and liked it’.  Rejecting the claims, the BJP candidate stated that, “I don’t consume beef or any other kind of red meat, it is shameful that completely baseless rumours are being spread about me.”

In an X post, Ranaut further stated that she has been advocating and promoting yogic and ayurvedic way of life for decades and these kinds of ‘tactics’ cannot tarnish her image.

“I have been advocating and promoting yogic and Ayurvedic way of life for decades now such tactics won’t work to tarnish my image. My people know me and they know that I am a proud Hindu and nothing can ever mislead them, Jai Shri Ram,” she said in the post.

Kangana’s response came after Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Friday alleged that Bollywood actress had said in the past that she ate beef. Wadettiwar stated that the saffron party gave ticket to Kangana, who once wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that she ate beef and liked it, PTI reported.

Notably, the Bollywood actress is attacking the Congress and Rahul Gandhi since she joined the saffron party. Even before joining the BJP, Ranaut was making news for her pro-Hindu remarks.






Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 22 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Sector-18 Elevated Road To Remain Shut From Sunday; Check Diversion Plan

12 hours ago

Congress Or BJP; Who Will Reign Supreme in Korba?

12 hours ago

Madhya Pradesh Stage Collapses In Jabalpur During PM Modi Roadshow

13 hours ago

Sanjay Singh Weight Increased This Much in Jail

13 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow