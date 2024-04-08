Breaking News LIVE: Delhi Court Denies Interim Bail To BRS Leader K Kavitha In Money Laundering Case

Breaking News LIVE Updates: Just a few days before the first phase of Lok Sabha elections kicks off in West Bengal, a 10-member All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) delegation departed from the Kolkata airport for Delhi on Monday to meet the full bench of the polling body. In the meantime, the Centre has provided ‘Y+’ category security of CRPF to Madhavi Latha, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat. She has been provided the security cover only for Telangana: Sources

Check All Latest Breaking News Updates From Around The World Here