Amritpal Singh’s Mother Arrested Ahead Of Protest March In Amritsar- What We Know So Far

Deputy Commissioner of Police Alam Vijay Singh told PTI that Balwinder Kaur’s arrest was a “preventive arrest” and she has been sent to judicial custody.

Amritpal Singh’s Mother Arrested Ahead Of Protest March In Amritsar.

Amritsar: In a latest development, Amritpal Singh’s mother was on Monday arrested in Amritsar before a proposed march to demand the shifting of the ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief from the Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam, where he has been lodged since April 2023, to a prison in Punjab.

In this regard, the Amritsar police registered a case against Amritpal Singh’s mother Balwinder Kaur, his uncle Sukhchain Singh and three others on Sunday, just a day ahead of the ‘Chetna March’. The protest was scheduled to be held from Takht Damdama Sahib in Bathinda.

Meanwhile, Sukhchain Singh and the three others have also been held, the police added further.

It should be noted that Amritpal Singh and his other ‘Waris Punjab De’ associates and one of his uncles, have been lodged at the Dibrugarh Central Jail after their arrest in April last year under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) from across Punjab after a crackdown on the pro-Khalistani outfit which began on March 2023.

Balwinder Kaur and relatives of the nine other ‘Waris Punjab De’ members since February 22 have staged a hunger strike near the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Balwinder Kaur earlier said that they would continue their fast until their demand to shift Amritpal Singh and the other detainees to a jail in Punjab was fulfilled.







