Kangana Ranaut Lists Reasons Why She Despises Congress, Says ‘They Always Supported…’

New Delhi: Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday accused the Congress of supporting nepotism and specifically targeted its leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. Ranaut, who has been fielded from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), also said that the grand old party has always been an appalling party for her.

She further added that the opposition party represents something she has long fought against in her film career.

“The Congress has always been an appalling party for me. The nepotism in the party has been hugely problematic for me because I was a target of the same system in my (film) industry. I had condemned it openly, I fought against it. Something that was exploiting me… Nepotism, groupism, dynastic politics… I despise this party,” Ranaut said at the Times Now Summit 2024 – India Unstoppable event here.

“Nepo kids,” the “Queen” star said when she was asked to describe the Gandhi siblings in one line. “They are weird as if they have landed from Mars,” she added. Ranaut, 37, said she has open-heartedly supported the BJP.

“Regardless of whether I’m a party member or not, I have always fought for the party’s cause. I have left no stone unturned. I always felt that my natural alignment and ideology is with a nationalistic government. I have a glorious right-wing personality,” said the four-time National Award winner.

Days after Ranaut was named the BJP candidate from Mandi, the Congress kicked up a proverbial storm after derogatory comments about the actor and her constituency were posted on the social media handles of its leaders Supriya Shrinate and H S Ahir.

In her defence, Shrinate on Monday said many people have access to her Facebook and Instagram accounts and one of them made the inappropriate post. She also said she had deleted the post and will take action against a parody account that is using her name.

The actor, who had publicly called out Shrinate for posts shared via her social media handles, said she was hurt by the opposition leader’s remarks.

“This (incident) sets the cause of women back by many years. She has posted a very alarming content,” she added.







