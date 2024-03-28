Gogois Home To Witness Direct Face-Off Between Two Tea Tribe Leaders

Scheduled to go for voting on the first phase i.e. April 19, Kaziranga Lok Sabha Constituency will witness a direct face-off between BJP’s Kamakhya Prasad Tasa and Congress’ Roselina Tirkey.

Kaziranga Lok Sabha Constituency: The newly created Kaziranga Lok Sabha seat in Assam, formerly known as Kaliabor Lok Sabha constituency, is set for a showdown between two prominent tea tribe leaders from the BJP and Congress. Scheduled to go for voting on the first phase i.e. April 19, this Lok Sabha seat will witness a direct face-off between BJP’s Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, a Rajya Sabha MP and former Lok Sabha MP, and Congress’ Roselina Tirkey. The battle for Kaziranga Lok Sabha seat promises to be a closely watched contest, with the outcome likely to have significant implications for the region.

How did Kaziranga constituency came into existence?

The Kaliabor Lok Sabha constituency, a Congress stronghold, no longer exists following the delimitation process by the Election Commission of India in August last year. The constituency has been replaced by a new one called Kaziranga. With Kaziranga now in place, political parties and candidates will need to realign their strategies and focus to cater to the needs and demands of this newly formed constituency.

Areas under Kaziranga constituency

Kaliabor, Barhampur, Binnakandi, Hojai, Lumding, Golaghat, Dergaon and Khumtai, Bokakhat and Sarupathar falls under Kaziranga Constituency, however, 4 seats that used to be in Kaliabor – Dhing, Batadraba, Rupohihat, and Samaguri – have been included in the Nagaon constituency.

Who all represented the seat

The Kaliabor constituency has been a significant battleground for the Congress party, with Gaurav Gogoi emerging as a prominent figure in recent years. Gaurav successfully secured the Kaliabor seat in both 2014 and 2019 elections. In 2019, he clinched victory with an impressive 7,85,014 votes, defeating AGP’s Moni Madhab Mahanta. Similarly, in 2014, Gaurav secured the seat with 4,43,032 votes, triumphing over BJP’s Mrinal Kumar Saikia by a margin of 93,770 votes.

Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi also represented the Kaliabor seat multiple times. After Tarun Gogoi assumed the role of CM in 2001, his brother Dip Gogoi took over the seat and continued the family’s political journey. Gaurav Gogoi, Tarun Gogoi’s son, followed suit and secured victories in 2014 and 2019.

It is to be noted that the Kaliabor seat extends beyond the Gogoi family. Notably, the AGP, now a key ally of the BJP, witnessed Keshab Mahanta‘s victory in 1996, marking a shift in power dynamics. Additionally, independent candidate Bhadreswar Tanti‘s win in 1985 showcased the diverse political landscape of the region.







