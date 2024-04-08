Home

Entire Country Will Burn, No One Will Be Saved: Lashkar-e-Taiba Threatens BJP MP Over NRC Implementation

The terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has sent a threat letter to BJP MP Shantanu Thakur over NRC Implementation and in the letter, has said ‘… entire country will burn, no one will be saved.’

New Delhi: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) may have a trouble to ward off as a threat letter has been received by the BJP MP and Minister in Bengal, Shantanu Thakur, by the terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The terrorist outfit has threatened ‘to burn the entire country and no one will be saved’ if the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is implemented and following that, the Muslim Community is on the receiving end of any kind of torture. Shantanu Thakur, the Union Minister of State for Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has expressed shock and has also informed his department.

LeT Sends Threat Letter To BJP MP And Minister Shantanu Thakur

As mentioned earlier, the terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has sent a letter to BJP MP and Union Minister Shantanu Thakur against implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The letter, which was shared on the social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), threatened Thakur against implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in West Bengal and has said that if NRC is implemented and any kind of torture is faced by the Muslim community, not just Bengal but the entire country will burn; ‘Thakurbari will be demolished and no one will be saved’.

Lashkar-e-Taiba threats to BJP MP & Minister Sri Shantanu Thakur. pic.twitter.com/gVpTKABMpT — Gargi Mukherjee ( Modi Ka Parivar) (@gargiMu48960835) April 8, 2024

Controversy Sparked By BJP Shantanu Thakur Over Citizenship

What actually led to this letter is a controversy sparked by Shantanu Thakur’s statement that no TMC worker will be given citizenship. In a clip circulated on social media, according to Times Now, Shantanu Thakur was quoted as saying, “Don’t listen to Trinamool… None of you will lose your job or property. But don’t take Trinamool people along with you. We will not grant citizenship to a single Trinamool Congress man. Let Mamata Banerjee save you.”

NRC Implementation In West Bengal

Some time ago, Mamata Banerjee made it clear that NRC will not be implemented in West Bengal. The West Bengal government will not implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) initiative and will provide separate cards to those whose Aadhaar card is deactivated. CM Mamata Banerjee said, “Those who are playing with the Aadhaar cards and trying to deprive people of their rights, people will throw them out of power. We will issue a separate card that will help to protect the citizen’s rights. We have prepared a portal named ‘Aadhaar Grievance Portal of West Bengal Government’. Those whose Aadhaar card has been deactivated should inform us as soon as possible so that they continue to enjoy their democratic, social and economic rights.”

