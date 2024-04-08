Home

Big Blow To BJP Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, This Former Union Minister Quits Party To Join Congress

BJP has suffered a major blow as former Union Minister Birender Singh has quit the party and will now be joining Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

New Delhi: The first phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will begin a few days from now and ahead of the upcoming polls, there have been a lot of turmoil in political parties with leaders changing their parties as per their interests. In a major blow to the current ruling party who is claiming ‘Ab ki baar, 400 paar’, i.e. the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), former Union Minister Birender Singh has quit the party after being a part of it for almost a decade. The leader will now be joining Congress tomorrow; this step comes right before the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Know why Birender Singh is quitting the political party and also all about him…

As mentioned earlier, former Union minister Birender Singh on Monday said he has quit the BJP and will be joining the Congress, the move coming almost a month after his son Brijender Singh joined the grand old party. Birender Singh’s wife and former BJP MLA from Haryana Prem Lata also quit the BJP. After his son joined the Congress on March 10, there was speculation that Birender Singh would follow suit.

Speaking at a press conference in Delhi, Birender Singh said, “I have resigned from the primary membership of the BJP and sent my resignation to party chief J P Nadda. My wife Prem Lata, who remained MLA from 2014-2019, has also quit the party. Tomorrow, we will join the Congress.” Birender Singh had joined the BJP nearly 10 years ago after an over four-decade-long stint with the Congress.

A well-known face of Indian Politics, Birender Singh recently served as the Minister of Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Sanitation and Drinking Water from 2014 to 2016. Birender Singh has also served as the Union Minister of Steel in the BJP government from 2016 to 2019. Grandson of Sir Chhotu Ram and son of Chaudhary Neki Ram, Birender Singh remained associated with Congress for 42 years and then joined BJP in 2014. He is now leaving BJP to again join Congress.

