Lay’s Salutes the Unsung Heroes of Agriculture, Women Farmers with Project Farm Equal on International Women’s Day

“Project Farm Equal” is a special project empowering the women farmers from Uttar Pradesh

Introduced as part of PepsiCo’s partnership with USAID through the Global Development Alliance Project (GDA)

PepsiCo India’s iconic brand Lays, an enduring advocate for Indian agriculture, commemorates International Womens Day 2024 with the nationwide launch of “Project Farm Equal” in partnership with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) as part of its on-going Global Development Alliance (GDA) project. Launched in Uttar Pradesh, “Farm Equal’ goes beyond simply boosting agricultural yields and stands as a powerful testament to Lays unwavering dedication to celebrating and supporting the vital role women play in the backbone of Indias agricultural sector.

Project Farm Equal

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Lay’s X Project Farm Equal Links:

www.instagram.com/p/C4P69H1i-Re/igsh=ZmkyYnZ6b2htY2Ns

www.instagram.com/reel/C4P7Pt-i3iZ/igsh=dW1oa2RxNGNqbXA3

Recognizing the unique challenges and needs of women in agriculture, Project Farm Equal takes a multi-pronged approach to empower them. It involves the development of women-first tools, ensuring efficiency and comfort in their work. Additionally, dedicated programs assist women in navigating legal and loan systems, providing essential knowledge and support as well as providing information and support on accessing government social support programs. Moreover, comprehensive technical and financial training programs enhance the capabilities of women farmers, enabling informed decisions about their farms and financial matters.

Project Farm Equal recognizes the remarkable contributions of women farmers, many of whom have not only provided relentless support but have also risen to leadership roles in managing farms. Project Farm Equal serves as both a tribute to their indomitable spirit and a catalyst for further empowerment.

This International Womens Day, as an extension to Project Farm Equal, Lays has taken a unique approach to raise awareness and celebrate the achievements of women in agriculture.

Sharing her thoughts on the initiative, Saumya Rathor, Category Lead, Potato Chips, PepsiCo India said, “Project Farm Equal is a heartfelt tribute to the remarkable women who are the backbone of Indian Agriculture. We take utmost pride in celebrating their spirit and contributions. This initiative aims to inspire and empower women farmers, creating a transformative impact and contributing to an equitable future.”

Adding to the launch, Anukool Joshi, Agro Director at PepsiCo India said, “At PepsiCo India, we understand that empowering women farmers is not just about equity; its about driving meaningful change within the agricultural landscape. This initiative is a crucial step in our journey to ensure that women have equal access to resources, training, and opportunities, enabling them to achieve their full potential as agri-preneurs. Project Farm Equal is a testament to our steadfast commitment to not only recognize but also amplify the invaluable contributions of women in the agriculture supply chain. By focusing on creating an environment that supports their growth and access, we are taking concrete steps towards fostering a more inclusive and sustainable agricultural ecosystem.”

“Although women represent more than 40 percent of the global agriculture workforce, women face unequal access to training, technology, finance, and land. In India, USAID and PepsiCo are partnering to strengthen economic pathways for women working in India’s agricultural sector, and demonstrating how elevating women in agriculture can lead to greater growth, profitability, and sustainability. As the United States and India partners to advance global development objectives, USAID is proud to support this partnership to enhance women’s economic empowerment, and elevate models for global application,” said Veena Reddy, Mission Director, at USAID/India.

Project Farm Equal marks a significant step towards fostering gender equality, sustainability, and community development in Indian agriculture. PepsiCo Lays remains committed to steering positive change and anticipates the continued success and impact of this groundbreaking initiative. The journey ahead holds promise for ongoing empowerment, growth, and lasting positive influence in the agricultural landscape.

About Lay’s

Launched in 1995 in India, Lay’s is one of the marquee brands from PepsiCo India and has always been known for bringing in flavours of the world along with Indian flavours that our consumers love. Lay’s has a wide range of offerings under its umbrella, with unique and indulgent flavours that cater to both local and international tastes. It is available in six flavours.

Consumers can also log onto the Lay’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/laysindia and follow us on Instagram at www.instagram.com/lays_india/hl=en.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo’s product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people.

For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.