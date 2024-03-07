Let’s driEV and MBSI (Subsidiary of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd, Japan) Announce Partnership for Ather 450S Electric Scooters in Eastern India

LetsdriEV, a leading all EV Ride all-sharing platform, and Moto Business Service India Pvt. Ltd. (MBSI), leading asset management and vehicle service company across the shared mobility market in India, today announced a significant partnership for the deployment of 50 Ather 450S electric scooters in Bhubaneswar. The landmark handover ceremony for the first batch of scooters took place on March 5th, 2024, at the Ather Experience Center in Patia, Bhubaneswar, marking MBSIs first major EV deal in the eastern region.

Inframe (L to R): Officials from Lets driEV, Ather Energy and MBSI

This collaboration marks a significant step towards accelerating the adoption of electric mobility in Eastern India. Lets driEV, the ride-sharing platform ensuring a convenient and hassle-free experience for riders. MBSI, with its extensive network and expertise in the two-wheeler leasing segment, will play a crucial role in promoting EV ecosystem.

Speaking on the occasion, Anirban Mohanty, Co-Founder at Lets driEV, said, “Today marks the beginning of our partnership with MBSI. In addition to sharing the passion to solve the problem of Urban Commute for more than 20,000+ customers, we are also their most significant partner in East India. The journey from 3 EV scooters to more than 1000 has been quite a journey. Our heartfelt thanks to Nakao-san and all the delegates of MBSI as we look forward to our next goal to change the landscape of sustainable commute in India. We would also like to thank our longtime partner Ather Energy for continuing to support our vigour and vision.”

Nakao Hiroshi: CEO and Managing Director, MBSI said, “We are thrilled to announce the official launch of MBSI in Bhubaneshwar, marking the beginning of our operations with Lets driEV. The electric vehicle mobility market in India is experiencing significant growth, leading global trends. We anticipate rapid adoption and expansion, not only in manufacturing, but also in the shared two-wheelers and four-wheelers segment of the EV market. Our goal is to create employment opportunities for the people who live in India, and onboarding EV vehicles across various cities. We recognize the importance of establishing a dynamic ecosystem capable of addressing challenges and facilitating the widespread adoption of sustainable transportation solutions. Moving forward, we aim to collaborate with more environmentally conscious mobility companies, leveraging our financial and strategic expertise from stakeholders to contribute the shared mobility landscape in India.”

Mr. Ravneet S Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said, “We are excited to collaborate with driEV and MBSI to make Ather scooters more accessible to consumers in East India. We believe this will also provide an opportunity for more people in the market to experience the joy of riding Ather 450S which is known for its superior performance and technology. Our extensive network of fast charging grids will also make the commute hassle free. Looking forward to scaling this initiative up with driEV and MBSI.”

Moto Business Service India Private Limited (MBSI) was established in March 2021. Its shareholders include Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd, Japan, and Yamaha Motor Biz Partner Co., Ltd, Japan. MBSI operates as a prominent mobility solutions company, specializing in asset management and services, with a strategic focus on expanding mobility service businesses throughout the country. Functioning primarily as an asset management entity, MBSI leases motorcycles to Mobility as a Service (MaaS) operators, enabling vehicle sharing across diverse sectors such as taxis, logistics, and more. Through its operations, MBSI not only facilitates these services but also plays a significant role in creating job opportunities. This contribution aligns with the companys broader goal of enhancing the overall standard of living for people across India.

For more information, please visit: www.mbiz-service.com/in.