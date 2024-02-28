LivFin India Private Limited Collaborates with SBI Global Factors Ltd. to Provide Cutting-Edge Financial Solutions

LivFin India Private Limited and SBI Global Factors Ltd. proudly announced their partnership recently on marking a significant step towards revolutionizing the financial services landscape. This strategic collaboration aims to unlock new growth avenues, drive innovation, and deliver superior financial solutions to customers across various industries.

The partnership between LivFin India Private Limited and SBI Global Factors Ltd. brings together the expertise and resources of two industry leaders in financial services. Leveraging LivFins deep understanding of supply chain finance and SBI Global Factors extensive experience in factoring solutions.