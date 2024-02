The top tier of the BCCI’s annual central contracts has remained unchanged, with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja in the A+ category.

In all, 30 senior men’s cricketers have been included in the contracts’ list, up from 26 in 2023. Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were not part of this list.