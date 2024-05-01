T20 World Cup 2024 – How Shivam Dube knew he was in the reckoning for the World Cup

Shivam Dube had a “lot of butterflies” and “sleepless nights” in the lead up to India’s squad selection for the T20 World Cup 2024 , but he had more than an inkling that he was in the team management’s plans.

Last August, after more than three years away, Dube earned a T20I recall on the back of a stellar run at IPL 2023. Dube had reinvented himself as a spin-hitter and was central to Chennai Super Kings’ triumph that year. He struck at 176.47 against the spinners, and hit them for 22 sixes, the most by any batter in IPL 2023. He hit 418 runs in all in the season.

However, it wasn’t until January 2024 that he could replicate his IPL success at the international level. He struck unbeaten half-centuries back-to-back (60* and 63*) and was named Player of the Series for his 124 runs in the three-match series against Afghanistan at home. He also bowled seven overs across three games then.

“When I got picked for the Afghanistan series, Rohit [Sharma, captain] bhai told me I will [get a chance to] bowl and bat too,” Dube said in a chat with bcci.tv in the build-up to India’s squad announcement. “He said, ‘just show us what you can do.’ If the captain comes up and tells you we want to see you do this, you just express yourself. I felt ‘I’m now playing’, so my only thought was how can I perform and make the team win.”

Dube has continued his hitting form so far at IPL 2024 . He’s currently third (26) on the six-hitters list , behind Heinrich Klaasen (28) and Abhishek Sharma (27). He credits this batting transformation to his move from Rajasthan Royals to CSK ahead of the 2023 season.

“When I came into the CSK setup, Mahi [MS Dhoni] bhai and [Stephen] Fleming told me that you have to hit. But they’ve never said it has to be from the first ball,” Dube said. “Even they know doing that can be risky. It was at the back of my mind that if they have the faith in me, why should I take undue risks in my first 10 balls?

“That plan was, yes, I’m hitting [big] now, but how can I do it right through? Mentally, I prepared myself to see what my approach should be if a bowler bowls a particular ball. It took some time for me to apply this, but I’m set now. I watch the ball really well, and as it hits the bat, I get the feel that it’s gone, it’s done, it’ll go for six and go long. Special thanks to CSK. They brought me up their way and it has worked for me.”

Dube’s bat swing and clean hitting has elicited comparisons with Yuvraj Singh at his peak. Dube chuckles at the mention of his name alongside Yuvraj’s, but hopes he can develop the same kind of consistency to go with his six-hitting ability.

"Yes, there is some resemblance to Yuvraj Singh," Dube said. "It feels nice when people liken my batting to his. If I can also perform like him, it'll be nice. When I came into the Indian team, Ravi [Shastri, then head coach] bhai told me 'you hit sixes like Yuvraj Singh.'