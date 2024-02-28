Truecaller Launches AI-Enabled Call Recording in India with Transcription and Call Summary

AI Call Recording is a paid feature; available with a Truecaller Premium subscription

Advanced cloud-based recording offers high levels of voice clarity

Works seamlessly across both Android and iOS devices

You can record and transcribe all calls, in English and Hindi, from any caller

Truecaller, the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communications, announced the launch of AI-Powered Call Recording in India, for iOS and Android platforms. The new addition provides users with the ability to record incoming and outgoing calls directly within the Truecaller app, offering a convenient and efficient way to capture and manage important conversations.

Truecaller AI call recording feature now on Android

By leveraging cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence technology, Truecaller empowers users to fully engage in their live conversation without the need to be concerned about taking detailed notes, thereby improving productivity during calls. The integration of AI into the newly launched call recording feature marks a significant leap forward, allowing for a detailed transcription of the entire phone call, along with an AI-generated call summary.

Truecaller AI call recording feature now on iOS

For iPhone

After answering or making a call, open the Truecaller app, go to the Search tab and tap ‘Record a call‘. This will call the recording line, which is a special number provided by Truecaller. The call screen will then provide the option to merge the calls.

A push notification will alert you when the recording is ready. Previously recorded calls can also be accessed within Truecaller. On iPhone, all recorded calls are stored locally on the device, ensuring complete control. Additionally, users have the option to create a backup on iCloud, providing an extra layer of security.

For Android

The Truecaller dialer includes a dedicated recording button that can start or stop recording with just one tap. On other dialers, users will have a ‘floating‘ button to initiate or end recording. Once the call ends, a push notification will alert users when the recording and transcription are ready. Users can easily listen to recordings, rename them, delete unwanted ones, or seamlessly share them with other apps.

Speaking about the launch of the call recording feature, Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Managing Director and Chief Product Officer of Truecaller stated, “We are constantly innovating cutting-edge solutions that enhance communication. As we continue to push these boundaries, we are thrilled to announce our AI-enabled Call Recording solution, which has always been a highly requested user feature. We want to give our customers greater control and flexibility in managing their conversations, and it is also a very valuable tool for both personal and professional purposes.”

Truecaller’s AI powered Call Recording solution will be available as a part of the brand’s Premium plan, starting at INR 75 per month or INR 529 per year. While the feature is being rolled out across iOS and Android, it currently supports transcriptions only in English and Hindi. The service was previously launched in the US, and additional markets and languages will follow.

About Truecaller

We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 374 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch. Headquartered in Stockholm, since 2009, we are a co-founder-led, entrepreneurial company, with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since Oct 8th 2021. For more information, please visit corporate.truecaller.com.

For more information, please contact: press@truecaller.com.

